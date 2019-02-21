Westmont Gets Defensive in Women’s Basketball Win at San Diego Christian

College Basketball

Westmont Women’s Basketball (21-7, 13-4 GSAC) held the Hawks of San Diego Christian to just nine second-half points as the Warriors cruised to a 61-31 Golden State Athletic Conference victory

Stephanie Berberabe and Iyree Jarrett both led the Warriors with 19 points apiece.

The Warriors extended their seven-point halftime lead to 17 points through three quarters. Westmont outscored San Diego Christian 14-4 in the quarter. Nine of Westmont’s 14 points came from the hot hand of Jarrett.

Westmont’s strong defense continued in the fourth quarter as they held the Hawks to just five points.

Berberabe led the Warriors in the fourth quarter with seven of her 19 points. Sydney Brown finished with a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Warriors shot 54 percent (13 of 24) from the field in the second half and held the Hawks to just 15 percent (three of 20) from the field.

Westmont will host Hope International for senior day this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.