Westmont Gets It Done in Byron Classic Opener; John Moore Wins 500th Game

John Moore is joined by his daughters, Jacqueline, left, and Jessica, and his mother, Pat, after earning his 500th coaching win at Westmont. Click to view larger
John Moore is joined by his daughters, Jacqueline, left, and Jessica, and his mother, Pat, after earning his 500th coaching win at Westmont. (Ryan Cullom/Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 30, 2017 | 8:35 a.m.

It was a night of celebration at Murchison Gym.

Olisa Nwachi dunks for two of his 10 points in the Warriors’ 83-74 win over the University of Alberta. Click to view larger
Olisa Nwachi dunks for two of his 10 points in the Warriors’ 83-74 win over the University of Alberta. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Westmont College survived the Thomas Fire, the men’s basketball team was playing again and John Moore won his 500th game as coach of the Warriors.

Jerry Karczewski scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures as the Warriors roared out to a huge lead against the University of Alberta and then held on for an 83-74 victory in the 42nd annual Tom Byron Classic.

Karczewski was the catalyst for the Warriors. The guard made 7 of 12 shots, was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line and handed out five assists.

His backcourt mate, Sean Harman, also had a big night, shooting 8 for 12 and scoring 20 points. Harman and Karczewski combine to make 7 of 12 three-point shots.

Inside, Olisa Nwachi and Zac Jervis scored 10 points piece.

Westmont, which hadn’t played since Dec. 2 and had just two practices before the game because of the fire, came out hot against the third-ranked team from Canada. The Warriors shot 57 percent in the first half and went on a 15-2 run at the end of the half to take a 51-28 lead.

They lead by as many as 28 in the second half before Alberta made a run and closed the gap.

Austin Waddoups scored 14 points to lead Alberta (14-3) and Lyndon Annetts and Brody Clarke added 11 points apiece.

Westmont (10-2) completes the Byron Classic against Antelope Valley University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Antelope Valley lost to The Master’s 105-86 in Friday’s opening game.

John Moore gives the team instructions during a timeout in Friday’s game against the University of Alberta. Moore is in his 25th year coaching at Westmont. Click to view larger
John Moore gives the team instructions during a timeout in Friday’s game against the University of Alberta. Moore is in his 25th year coaching at Westmont. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

