Westmont Gets It Done in Byron Classic Opener; John Moore Wins 500th Game

College Basketball

It was a night of celebration at Murchison Gym.

Westmont College survived the Thomas Fire, the men’s basketball team was playing again and John Moore won his 500th game as coach of the Warriors.

Jerry Karczewski scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures as the Warriors roared out to a huge lead against the University of Alberta and then held on for an 83-74 victory in the 42nd annual Tom Byron Classic.

Karczewski was the catalyst for the Warriors. The guard made 7 of 12 shots, was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line and handed out five assists.

His backcourt mate, Sean Harman, also had a big night, shooting 8 for 12 and scoring 20 points. Harman and Karczewski combine to make 7 of 12 three-point shots.

Inside, Olisa Nwachi and Zac Jervis scored 10 points piece.

Westmont, which hadn’t played since Dec. 2 and had just two practices before the game because of the fire, came out hot against the third-ranked team from Canada. The Warriors shot 57 percent in the first half and went on a 15-2 run at the end of the half to take a 51-28 lead.

They lead by as many as 28 in the second half before Alberta made a run and closed the gap.

Austin Waddoups scored 14 points to lead Alberta (14-3) and Lyndon Annetts and Brody Clarke added 11 points apiece.

Westmont (10-2) completes the Byron Classic against Antelope Valley University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Antelope Valley lost to The Master’s 105-86 in Friday’s opening game.