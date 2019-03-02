Pixel Tracker

Baseball

Westmont Gets Solid Pitching in Doubleheader Sweep

By Westmont Sports Information | March 1, 2019 | 7:57 p.m.

Westmont won both ends of a Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader 5-2 and 3-1 over Ottawa University of Arizona at Russ Carr Field on Friday.

Cory Dawson threw a complete-game two-hitter in the seven-inning nightcap.

Westmont is 13-2 and 4-2 in the GSAC while Ottawa falls to 8-5, 0-2.

Senior right-hander Grant Gardner picked up his fourth win of the season as he went 5.2 innings in the opener. Gardner surrendered two runs on five hits while striking out one against two walks.

The Warriors struck for two runs in the bottom of the second. Bryce Morison hit a one-out triple to straight-away center field and scored on a Nicky Sablock single up the middle. Sablock then stole second base and Isaiah Leach punched a RBI double down the right field line.

In the third, Luke Coffey ripped a two-run homer to left and Sablock and Leach hit back-to-back doubles for a 5-0 lead.

Ottawa scored in the fifth and sixth innings.

Reliever Kody McLain pitched out of bases-loaded jam in the sixth, allowing just one run.

“Kody continued to prove that he’s prepared," coach Robert Ruiz said. "I thought he did an excellent job keeping that game where it was and not letting it get out of hand. He came in during a tough situation and had a big strike out, and really controlled the game from there. I was really happy to see his demeanor and being able to stay even and pitch through that game and secure the win."

Dawson (3-1) was spectacular in game two. The left-hander faced just one batter over the minimum as he surrendered one run on two hits while striking out six against no walks.

“I thought today was his best start of the year," Ruiz said. "He looked really good. He was in attack mode. Cory was outstanding. He really put the team on his back. He’s learning to be a starter and he’s only getting better every week. We’re really excited about this progress and what he did today.”

Westmont broke a scoreless game with two outs in the fourth,

Bush singled to left field and Coffey followed with a single to third base. Both runners were awarded a free 90 feet as Ottawa's first baseman was called for obstruction during a pick-off attempt. The extra base wouldn’t matter much as Morison drilled his second triple of the afternoon to center field to plate both Bush and Coffey.

The Spirit responded with their only run of game two in the top of the fifth from the result of two hits and a sacrifice fly.

Westmont took back the run in the bottom of the fifth. Leach doubled to deep left-center field to lead off the inning, advanced to third on an errant pick-off attempt by the pitcher and scored on pinch-hitter Lucas Still's hit down the right-field line.

“For Lucas, his goal has to be to get good swings off and he did. He came through for our team because mentally he was prepared for that at bat," said Ruiz.

