Westmont Goalkeeper Gabi Hays is Co-MVP in GSAC

Soccer

Westmont Women's Soccer goalkeeper Gabi Haw of Costa Mesa has been honored as the 2018 Golden State Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Co-Player of the Year.

She is joined on the All-GSAC team by senior Hailey Parker of Port Orchard, Wa., juniors Maddi Berthoud of Rowley, Mass., and Kira Nemeth of San Clemente, and freshman Teagan Matye of Roseville.

Haw has allowed just 11 goals this season in the Warriors' 16 games and has posted 0.66 goals against average. She has 53 saves on the year and has recorded seven shutouts. Against conference opponents, Haw sported 0.50 goals against average and recorded 25 saves.

"Gabi has done a lot of work behind the scenes that has led to her receiving that accolade," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "She has done well to remain consistent over the course of the season. A lot of that consistency comes in training.

"It is not an easy feat to be the sole keeper for a team. You have to be mentally tough to go day in and day out competing against yourself. Keeping a good and clear head space and a certain level of focus over an entire conference season, and doing it with consistency, is impressive. She was named the Defensive Player of the Week three times. The team is quite proud of her. Getting that award as a sophomore is very impressive and well deserved."

Haw's 0.68 career goals against average ranks third in the Warrior record book and her 3.66 career saves per game ranks fourth. With 12 career shutouts, Haw is currently seventh all-time. Haw shares 2018 Co-GSAC Player of the Year honors with Vanguard defender Myranda Baca.

Berthoud has recorded eight goals and eight assists this season, half of each coming in conference play. It is the third year in a row she has been named to the All-GSAC team.

"It's hard to be named an all-conference player three times," remarked Cappuccilli. "Maddi is currently leading the team with goals and assists, which speaks to her desire as a player. She is not willing to give anything but her best. If, on a rare occasion she has a slow start to a game, she will work through the adversity. That puts her in a good position to be successful as a midfielder or front player."

With 30 career goals, Berthoud currently ranks tied for 14th on the Warriors' career goals list. Her 22 career assists ties her for 10th. Berthoud was also honored as a GSAC Scholar-Athlete, which requires a minimum 3.5 GPA and a junior or higher academic standing.

Parker has added seven goals and three assists to the Warrior totals for 17 points (two for a goal, one for an assist).

"This has been Hailey's best season to date," declared Cappuccilli. "Her level of intentionality has brought her to the point that she has scored the most goals and assists of her career in her senior year. We are thankful for the work rate she has exemplified over this fall and also the consistency and mentality she has brought."

Though a defensive back, Nemeth has displayed her expertise on both offense and defense.

"To be named an all-conference player as a defender, you have to stand out," noted Cappuccilli. "Kira's play has stood out to the conference. She has tallied four goals and one assist on the season, which are good stats for an outside back. She has been really consistent in her distribution out of the back, which is what you need in that position. Defensively, she is hard to beat one-v-one."

Matye matched Parker's 17 points by scoring six goals and recording five assists.

"As a staff, we don't necessarily expect our freshmen to bring as much consistency as Teagan has," said Cappuccilli. "We can rely on her each game to have an impactful performance – whether creating an opportunity for somebody else or scoring a goal herself. We have been quite pleased with how she has carried herself and what an asset that has been to the team."

The No. 12 Warriors (12-1-3, 5-1-2) finished second in the GSAC standings and received a first-round bye in the GSAC Tournament.

Westmont will take on The Master's (13-5-1, 5-3) in the semifinals on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine. The championship game will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the same location.

