College Volleyball

Westmont Goes 1-1 on First Day of Summer Slam Volleyball Tourney

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | August 16, 2017 | 11:22 p.m.

Seventh-ranked Westmont Volleyball opened the season Wednesday with a split at the Hope International-Vanguard Summer Slam in Fullerton.

In the opening match, Westmont defeated Lewis-Clark State in straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-19). The Warriors fell in the afternoon to No. 25 College of Idaho by a 3-1 score (19-25, 21-25, 21-25, 20-25). The lost brought an end to Westmont's 32-regular-season-match winning streak, going back to last season.

Cassidy Rae tallied a team-high 10 kills and posted a .381 attack percentage while middle Libby Dahlberg notched nine kills and a .529 attack percentage.  Camryn Kaina tallied 18 assists for the Warriors and Amy Buffham added 12 assists and three service aces. Dahlberg led Westmont with six blocks. 

In the match against College of Idaho, the Warriors were led by Taylor Beckman led the Warriors in the second match with 12 kills and Samantha Neely added 11 more while hitting .333. Buffham produced 22 assists and Kaina added 16. Freshman Lauren Friis, who played as the libero, tallied 21 digs.

Westmont will continue tournament play Thursday with a match against No. 9 Corban of Oregon (1-0) at noon before taking on second-ranked Dordt of Iowa (0-0).

