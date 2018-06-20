Westmont Goes Cold Against No. 6 Azusa Pacific

Sixth-ranked Azusa Pacific swept No. 25 Westmont at the Abbott Tennis Courts as a cold front moved into the Montecito foothills Saturday.

Azusa improved to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference. Westmont fell to 4-2, 0-2.

The closest singles match was on the No. 6 court where Westmont senior Jennie Dunn won the second set, 6-3, after dropping the first set, 6-2. A super tiebreaker was played for the third set that Azusa Pacific’s Jessalyn Lau won, 10-3, to claim the match. Junior Kristen Lee took the Cougars’ Kim Tran to 6-4 in the first set on court four before losing, 6-1, in the second set.

At No. 1, Azusa Pacific’s Bay Daniels defeated Lauren Combs, 6-0, 6-1, while Casey Wetzig picked up a win on court two, 6-2, 6-1, over Westmont’s Ilissa Mathews. Sheryl Bon won at No. 3 by scores of 6-1, 6-1 over Erin McGurty, and Lindsey Cloninger defeated Christina Klein at No. 5, 6-2, 6-1.

In the doubles matches, which were conducted after singles play, Bon and Daniels teamed up at No. 1 to defeat Klein and Combs, 8-0. Tran and Wetzig won, 8-4, at No. 2 over Dunn and Mathews. At No. 3, Lau and Cloninger claimed an 8-3 win over Lee and McGurty.

Westmont will host Biola at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 6 Azusa Pacific 9, No. 25 Westmont 0

Singles

No. 1 — Bay Daniels (Azusa Pacific) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 — Casey Wetzig (Azusa Pacific) defeated Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 — Sheryl Bon (Azusa Pacific) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 — Kim Tran (Azusa Pacific) defeated Kristen Lee (Westmont) 6-4, 6-1

No. 5 — Lindsey Cloninger (Azusa Pacific) defeated Christina Klein (Westmont) 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 — Jessalyn Lau (Azusa Pacific) defeated Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 6-2, 3-6, (10-3)

Doubles

No. 1 — Sheryl Bon / Bay Daniels (Azusa Pacific) defeated Christina Klein / Lauren Combs (Westmont) 8-0

No. 2 — Kim Tran / Casey Wetzig (Azusa Pacific) defeated Jennie Dunn / Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 8-4

No. 3 — Jessalyn Lau /Lindsey Cloninger (Azusa Pacific) defeated Kristen Lee / Erin McGurty (Westmont) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College’s sports information director.