Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:06 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Goes Cold Against No. 6 Azusa Pacific

No. 25 Warriors swept 9-0, remain winless in GSAC.

By Ron Smith | February 23, 2008 | 11:49 a.m.

Sixth-ranked Azusa Pacific swept No. 25 Westmont at the Abbott Tennis Courts as a cold front moved into the Montecito foothills Saturday.

Azusa improved to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference. Westmont fell to 4-2, 0-2.

The closest singles match was on the No. 6 court where Westmont senior Jennie Dunn won the second set, 6-3, after dropping the first set, 6-2. A super tiebreaker was played for the third set that Azusa Pacific’s Jessalyn Lau won, 10-3, to claim the match. Junior Kristen Lee took the Cougars’ Kim Tran to 6-4 in the first set on court four before losing, 6-1, in the second set.

At No. 1, Azusa Pacific’s Bay Daniels defeated Lauren Combs, 6-0, 6-1, while Casey Wetzig picked up a win on court two, 6-2, 6-1, over Westmont’s Ilissa Mathews. Sheryl Bon won at No. 3 by scores of 6-1, 6-1 over Erin McGurty, and Lindsey Cloninger defeated Christina Klein at No. 5, 6-2, 6-1.

In the doubles matches, which were conducted after singles play, Bon and Daniels teamed up at No. 1 to defeat Klein and Combs, 8-0. Tran and Wetzig won, 8-4, at No. 2 over Dunn and Mathews. At No. 3, Lau and Cloninger claimed an 8-3 win over Lee and McGurty.

Westmont will host Biola at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 6 Azusa Pacific 9, No. 25 Westmont 0

Singles
No. 1 — Bay Daniels (Azusa Pacific) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 — Casey Wetzig (Azusa Pacific) defeated Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 — Sheryl Bon (Azusa Pacific) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 — Kim Tran (Azusa Pacific) defeated Kristen Lee (Westmont) 6-4, 6-1
No. 5 — Lindsey Cloninger (Azusa Pacific) defeated Christina Klein (Westmont) 6-2, 6-1
No. 6 — Jessalyn Lau (Azusa Pacific) defeated Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 6-2, 3-6, (10-3)

Doubles
No. 1 — Sheryl Bon / Bay Daniels (Azusa Pacific) defeated Christina Klein / Lauren Combs (Westmont) 8-0
No. 2 — Kim Tran / Casey Wetzig (Azusa Pacific) defeated Jennie Dunn / Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 8-4
No. 3 — Jessalyn Lau /Lindsey Cloninger (Azusa Pacific) defeated Kristen Lee / Erin McGurty (Westmont) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College’s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 