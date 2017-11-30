Westmont Goes Unbeaten in Pool Play at Nationals, Moves Into Knockout Phase

College Volleyball

Westmont finished 3-0 in pool play at the NAIA National Championship after sweeping (25-12, 25-16, 31-29) of Midland of Nebraska, 25-12. 25-16, 31-29, on Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The sixth-ranked Warriors advance to the single-elimination, 16-team championship bracket as the top seed out of Pool F and will take on the yet-to-be-determined second-place team out of Pool E on Friday.

Libby Dahlberg and Taylor Beckman produced 12 and 11 kills, respectively to help lead the Warrior offense. Dahlberg posted a .500 attacker percentage, while Beckman contributed 16 digs and 11 serve receptions.

"I am so stoked that we finished pool play undefeated," said head coach Patti Cook. "I am absolutely thrilled about that, especially since we haven't done it in such a long time. We know what it feels like to lose in pool play and come into bracket play with a loss. Coming out without a loss gives us a lot of confidence moving forward."

Senior middle blocker Emma Harrah (San Marcos alum) said "fearless" is how the team is playing. "As each game has happened we have played more fearlessly. I think we are definitely in the flow of things. I think it helped having a 17-day break (between the end of the regular season and the start of postseason play) because every practice we showed up and played six-on-six and practiced things we needed to work on. That helped us play and execute our plans."

"I felt like we played at a very high level today," said Cook. "Mentally, I see us getting stronger every single day with every match we are in. We are improving mentally, getting more confident and realizing that we deserve to be at this level. We are really enjoying it. We want to set up a tent and stay for a little while and maybe have a little campfire."