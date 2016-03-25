Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:18 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Graduating Art Majors ‘Primed’ for Final Show

The 2015 Senior Show in the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.
The 2015 Senior Show in the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. (Westmont College photo)
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | March 25, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Seventeen graduating Westmont College art majors will display their capstone art projects April 7 - May 7 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. A free, public reception will open “Primed: Westmont Senior Art Exhibition 2016” from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2016.

“We always look forward to the graduating seniors’ art exhibition,” says Judy Larson, R. Anthony Askew Professor of Art History and museum director. “This year we have a variety of media from furniture to fashion, photography to painting, and sculpture to printmaking. With 17 graduates this year, it’s a full show with many innovative works to enjoy.”

This year’s senior show includes Molly Beans of Boulder, Colo.; Esther Bent of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; Emma Doremus of Fort Worth, Texas; Betsy Freeman of Englewood, Colo.; Kailie Grinder of Honolulu; Aria Hamann of Grants Pass, Ore.; Alexandra Kutcher of Tigard, Ore.; Angela Lowe of Irvine, Calif.; Alexis Jean Moore of Concord, Calif.; Brian Mull of Newport Beach, Calif.; Allie Reilly of New Braunfels, Texas; Fernanda Rivera of Poza Rica, Mexico; Frances Rozhko of Santa Barbara; Claire Vance of Newport Beach, Calif.; Max Vincent of Carpinteria; Wendy Waldrop of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Taylor Williams of Winter Springs, Fla.

“It is a delight to watch these art majors investigate themes that reflect their personal journeys and diverse perspectives, and to see their robust production of art work that embody these ideas,” says Nathan Huff, associate professor of art at Westmont.

The exhibition is sponsored by Francie and Ken Jewesson.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays.

For more information, visit www.westmontmuseum.org or contact the museum at 805.565.6162.

Scott Craig is the manager of media relations at Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 