Westmont Graduating Art Majors ‘Primed’ for Final Show

Seventeen graduating Westmont College art majors will display their capstone art projects April 7 - May 7 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. A free, public reception will open “Primed: Westmont Senior Art Exhibition 2016” from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2016.

“We always look forward to the graduating seniors’ art exhibition,” says Judy Larson, R. Anthony Askew Professor of Art History and museum director. “This year we have a variety of media from furniture to fashion, photography to painting, and sculpture to printmaking. With 17 graduates this year, it’s a full show with many innovative works to enjoy.”

This year’s senior show includes Molly Beans of Boulder, Colo.; Esther Bent of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; Emma Doremus of Fort Worth, Texas; Betsy Freeman of Englewood, Colo.; Kailie Grinder of Honolulu; Aria Hamann of Grants Pass, Ore.; Alexandra Kutcher of Tigard, Ore.; Angela Lowe of Irvine, Calif.; Alexis Jean Moore of Concord, Calif.; Brian Mull of Newport Beach, Calif.; Allie Reilly of New Braunfels, Texas; Fernanda Rivera of Poza Rica, Mexico; Frances Rozhko of Santa Barbara; Claire Vance of Newport Beach, Calif.; Max Vincent of Carpinteria; Wendy Waldrop of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Taylor Williams of Winter Springs, Fla.

“It is a delight to watch these art majors investigate themes that reflect their personal journeys and diverse perspectives, and to see their robust production of art work that embody these ideas,” says Nathan Huff, associate professor of art at Westmont.

The exhibition is sponsored by Francie and Ken Jewesson.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays.

For more information, visit www.westmontmuseum.org or contact the museum at 805.565.6162.

— Scott Craig is the manager of media relations at Westmont College.