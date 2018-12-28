Pixel Tracker

Local Roundup

Westmont Has Record-Setting Night; Bishop Diego Girls Hoops, Dos Pueblos Soccer Fall

Tyler Austin Click to view larger
Tyler Austin of Westmont drives past Catalado Alessi of California Miramar during game in the Tom Byron Classic. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 28, 2018 | 9:48 p.m.

Westmont Men's Basketball broke three tournament records in a 126-58 win over California Miramar in the 43rd annual Tom Byron Classic on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

The 126 points exceeded the previous record of 117 points set by Portland Sound against Berry (Ga.) in the 30th Tom Byron Classic held in December of 2005. The record breaker came off a layup by Desean Scott with 3:12 remaining.

The 20th-ranked Warriors (6-4) also eclipsed the record for rebounds in a game that was set by Hawaii-Hilo 40 years ago in the second Tom Byron Classic. Hawaii-Hilo recorded 55 rebounds in a 74-61 victory over Occidental. Freshman Jordan Taylor nabbed the record breaking 56th rebound with just over a minute to play by collecting a defensive board on a missed three-point attempt.

In addition, Westmont dished off 34 assists to rewrite its own record of 30 set in 1984 in a 100-59 win over Le Tourneau (Texas). Freshman Tyler Austin notched the record breaking assist, dishing off a pass that Taylor dunked through the hoop for Westmont's 116th point.

All 13 Warriors who took the floor scored with seven recording double figures. Senior Maxwell Hudgins led all scorers with 20 points including 12 off of four three-pointers in the first three minutes of the game. For the game, Hudgins tallied six three-pointers in eight attempts.

Taylor made six of nine attempts from the floor and added three free throws to tally 15 points for the Warriors.

Freshman Cade Roth posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. He also added five assists and two blocks. Senior Olisa Nwachie also scored 14 points while pulling down seven rebounds. 

Scott recorded 13 points on five-of-10 shooting. Sophomore, Gyse Hulsebosch recorded 12 points and four rebounds. Freshman Matthew Schmidt added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

In the early game of the Tom Byron Classic, Menlo (4-7) posted an 82-69 win over Westcliff (2-14). 

Bishop Diego Girls Lose to Santa Maria

Bishop Diego suffered two injuries before halftime and dropped a 54-18 girls basketball game against Santa Maria at the Valley Christian Academy Tournament on Friday.

Julie De La Cruz scored 18 points for the Cardinals, (4-5).

"The game was very physical," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "I was very impressed with Julia’s effort in playing the whole game. We just couldn’t make any shots."

Bishop plays Carpinteria at noon on Saturday in Santa Maria.

Dos Pueblos Girls Play Pair of 0-0 Draws

The Chargers didn't allow goal but also didn't score one against Madera South and Atascadero at the Pioneer Valley Tournament on Friday.

The Chargers are now 5-3-5 on the season.

