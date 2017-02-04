Westmont Has Too Much Firepower for Shepherd

College Basketball

Jerry Karczewski led four Warriors that scored in double figures on Saturday night as No. 12 Westmont Men's Basketball improved to 18-5 with an 81-63 win over Shepherd.

Karczewski scored 17 points while making five of 12 from three-point range. Sam Bentz added 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Sean McDonnell matched Bentz rebound total and tallied 13 points.

Olisa Nwachie recorded the second double-double of his Westmont career by scoring 12 points and collecting 10 rebounds.

Westmont's largest lead of the game came at the 15:12 mark of the second half when Bentz drained a 3-pointer to make the score 54-31.

Westmont will return to Golden State Athletic Conference play next week. On Tuesday night, the Warriors will host Vanguard and then on Thursday welcome Arizona Christian to Murchison Gymnasium. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. start.