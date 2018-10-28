Westmont Hireds Jill Jones Lin as Women’s Swimming Coach

Swimming

Jill Jones Lin has been named the first head coach of the Westmont women's swimming program," Athletic Director Dave Odell said.

Jones Lin brings 19 years of experience as a year-round competitive swimmer at the high school, club and collegiate level. An alumna of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Jones Lin competed as a NCAA Division I swimmer and served two years as team captain.

"Jill has a strong pedigree in both swimming and Christian leadership," said Odell. "Her energy and enthusiasm is palpable. She also has a strong understand of athletics as part of the full liberal arts experience; placing emphasis on the priority of being a student."

For the past two years, Jones Lin has coached as a senior assistant swim coach at both Orinda Aquatics in Moraga and Springbrook Swim Club in Lafayette.

"The strong recommendation Jill received from UC Santa Barbara hall of fame coach Gregg Wilson was very influential," said Odell. "Our program’s respect for Coach Wilson is remarkable. We also know that he understands Westmont, our culture and our faith commitment. After meeting Jill, it became immediately apparent why coach was recommending her."

Odell added: "We had several former college athletes on our committee and one them made a poignant comment. She said: 'The other candidates are great, but I’d want to be coached by Jill.' That set her apart."

Said Jones Lin: "I couldn’t be more excited to join the Westmont team and work alongside the other incredible coaches and faculty. The Santa Barbara community is incredibly welcoming and Westmont is no different.

"I love that I get to combine two of my passions, swimming and mentoring student-athletes as they prepare for life after college. The Westmont athletic community is very competitive in the NAIA and the Westmont student-athletes that I have encountered are motivated and driven to be the best in their conference."