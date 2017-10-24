Westmont Hires New Enrollment Vice President

Irene E. Neller will serve as vice president for enrollment, marketing and college communications at Westmont College starting Dec. 1.

She will manage admissions, strategic marketing, branding, communications, creative production, public relations and social media programs.

“Irene brings an extensive background and passion for marketing leadership in Christian higher education,” said Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe.

“She will work effectively to further the reach and influence of the college by telling our story authentically and widely to attract students who will benefit from our mission of rigorous academics and a deep love of God,” Beebe said.

The college has elevated the admissions/marketing position to vice-presidential status to achieve these goals, and Neller will join Westmont’s Executive Team.

She previously served at Fuller Theological Seminary and Biola University for 30 years.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity to join Westmont in its 80th year of existence,” Neller said.

“I’m grateful to President Beebe for giving me the honor and challenge of bringing innovative leadership to a newly developed enrollment, marketing, and communications position," she said.

"Building a robust centralized communications and student recruitment program will serve to highlight all the extraordinary opportunities Westmont offers and tell the college’s story more broadly," she said.

"I have long believed that Westmont is a crown jewel among national liberal arts colleges and an institution that serves with high distinction among Christian colleges," she said.

"I look forward to working with this extraordinary community to advance Westmont’s mission, influence and global engagement, holding Christ preeminent in all we do," she said.

Neller established marketing departments for Biola and Fuller and dramatically grew enrollment and increased levels of institutional reputation and awareness at both institutions.

She graduated from Bethany University and earned an MA from Cal State Fullerton.

Neller is fluent in conversational Spanish and has increased international and multicultural student enrollment. She has served and led in many mentoring programs for young women.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.