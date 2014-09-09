Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:54 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Hits Top 100 in College Rankings By U.S. News & World Report

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | September 9, 2014 | 12:45 p.m.

For the sixth straight year, the U.S. News & World Report ranked Westmont College in the top 100 best liberal arts colleges.

“America’s Best Colleges, 2015 Edition” lists Westmont as 96th out of the nation’s 236 liberal arts colleges.

Only eight other liberal arts colleges in California appear in the top 100: Pomona (5th), Claremont McKenna (8th), Harvey Mudd (15th), Scripps (24th), Pitzer (35th) Occidental (44th) and Thomas Aquinas (77th) Colleges. Soka University of America, which was reclassified in 2010, ranked 41st.

“The ranking affirms Westmont’s rigorous liberal arts curriculum that provides a well-rounded education,” President Gayle Beebe says. “Westmont seeks to awaken students to their intellectual capacities, transforming them into leaders with the character and commitment to change the world for the better.”

Westmont is just one of two liberal arts colleges among the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities in the top 100, and the only one in California to be listed in the first tier. Westmont moved into the third tier in 2000, into the second in 2003 and into the top tier in 2005. In 1985, Westmont tied for seventh in Regional Liberal Arts Colleges, the first time the college was ranked.

Now in its 30th year, U.S. News says its rankings seek to find the best academic value for their money. Sixty-five percent of the score is taken from three categories: graduation and retention rates, assessment of excellence, and faculty resources.

“I am pleased to be recognized by U.S. News as one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation,” says Silvio Vazquez, dean of admission. “We hope college-bound students also consider such factors as community, spiritual life and their relationships with faculty when choosing a college.”

In August, Princeton Review listed Westmont as one of the Best Western Colleges.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 