Westmont Hits Top 100 in College Rankings By U.S. News & World Report

For the sixth straight year, the U.S. News & World Report ranked Westmont College in the top 100 best liberal arts colleges.

“America’s Best Colleges, 2015 Edition” lists Westmont as 96th out of the nation’s 236 liberal arts colleges.

Only eight other liberal arts colleges in California appear in the top 100: Pomona (5th), Claremont McKenna (8th), Harvey Mudd (15th), Scripps (24th), Pitzer (35th) Occidental (44th) and Thomas Aquinas (77th) Colleges. Soka University of America, which was reclassified in 2010, ranked 41st.

“The ranking affirms Westmont’s rigorous liberal arts curriculum that provides a well-rounded education,” President Gayle Beebe says. “Westmont seeks to awaken students to their intellectual capacities, transforming them into leaders with the character and commitment to change the world for the better.”

Westmont is just one of two liberal arts colleges among the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities in the top 100, and the only one in California to be listed in the first tier. Westmont moved into the third tier in 2000, into the second in 2003 and into the top tier in 2005. In 1985, Westmont tied for seventh in Regional Liberal Arts Colleges, the first time the college was ranked.

Now in its 30th year, U.S. News says its rankings seek to find the best academic value for their money. Sixty-five percent of the score is taken from three categories: graduation and retention rates, assessment of excellence, and faculty resources.

“I am pleased to be recognized by U.S. News as one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation,” says Silvio Vazquez, dean of admission. “We hope college-bound students also consider such factors as community, spiritual life and their relationships with faculty when choosing a college.”

In August, Princeton Review listed Westmont as one of the Best Western Colleges.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.