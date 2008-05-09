Westmont Honors Students For Outstanding Leadership

Each of the 12 award recipients receives $2,000 toward tuition.

{mosimage} The Westmont College‘s Student Life Office has honored 12 outstanding students for their leadership during the past year. The David K. Winter Character Through Servant Leadership Award is given each spring to students who show exemplary leadership through service at Westmont and in the community. Each student receives $2,000 toward tuition during the next school year. Junior winners included Jolie Bernal of Encinitas, Evan Engle of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jesse Garcia of Lancaster, Elliot Haught of Fresno, Melody Miles of Marysville, Wash.; Ryan Reiner of Santee, Nasa Sete of Lahaina, Hawaii, Marleigh Sonken of Carlsbad and Chris Targoni of Carpinteria. Sophomores Trinity Hokama of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Katie Pinson of Las Vegas and Alana Woodin of Reedley also received the award. Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.

