Basketball

Westmont Hosting USA Basketball's First Women in the Game Conference on Saturday

By USA Basketball | September 28, 2017 | 10:14 a.m.

With a goal to inspire more women to become leaders in sports, USA Basketball will host an inaugural Women In The Game conference from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (PDT) on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Westmont College.

The USA Basketball Women In The Game conference will educate high school girls and college women about career paths within sports and basketball through sessions led by guest speakers. The guest speakers hail from a variety of sport business fields will share their personal career journeys, essential characteristics to succeed in their roles and practical strategies to obtain and sustain positions in the industry.

The list of speakers include Dawn Staley, 2017-20 USA Basketball Women’s National Team and University of South Carolina head coach; Carol Callan, USA Basketball women’s national team director; Ilene Hauser, Nike’s manager of women’s pro basketball; Kelly Krauskopf, Indiana Fever president and general manager; Lani Lawrence, University of Southern California sport and clinical psychologist; Violet Palmer, coordinator of women’s basketball officiating and first female official in NBA history; Dr. Sari Shepphird, sport and performance psychologist; Katie Smith, New York Liberty associate head coach for the and a three-time Olympic gold medalist; Penny Toler, Los Angeles Sparks executive vice president/general manager and former USA Basketball athlete; and Dr. Jen Welter, the first female NFL coach and a motivational speaker.

The Women In The Game conference will take place at the same location as the USA Basketball Women’s National Team’s fall training camp on Sept. 30, and attendees will have the opportunity to attend the USA Women’s National Team’s practice that day. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. (PDT).

The cost to attend is $35 and includes all speaker sessions, USA Basketball gift items, lunch and a viewing of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp.

 Full details of the event and the link to register can be found at: usab.com/witg

