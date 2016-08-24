Westmont Improves to 5-0 in Volleyball

College Volleyball

Westmont women's volleyball continued its on-court dominance with a sweep of Southern Oregon on Wednesday afternoon. The NAIA No. 18 Warriors defeated the Raiders 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 to improve to 5-0. "We were very much in control of the match," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook, whose team produced an attack percentage of .289 while holding its opponent to .029. "We did not let them get the momentum." The Warriors' early season success is made all the more remarkable by the absence of one-third of the roster due to injury. Westmont is currently missing five members of the 15-player squad. "We beat them with our serving and passing game," said Cook. "Our setters (Alexa Nestlerode and Amy Buffham), did a nice job of distributing the passes across the net to all of our hitters. A lot of that was due to (libero) Kami (Troesh) who showed passing consistency throughout the match." Nestlerode tallied 22 assists in the match while Buffham added another 15. Troesh handled 15 serve receptions without an error and contributed 12 digs. Offensively, Libby Dahlberg led the way with 10 kills and a .500 attack percentage. Taylor Beckman added another nine kills while recording 24 service receptions and eight digs. The Warriors frustrated the Raiders offensive efforts with 13 team blocks. Mila Maricic had eight total blocks, Sam Neely added six, and Dahlberg and Jessica McCann each contributed five.

