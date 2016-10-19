Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:53 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont is No. 1 in NAIA Women’s Volleyball

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 19, 2016 | 1:03 a.m.

The unbeaten Westmont women's volleyball team was elevated to the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA on Tuesday, marking the first time in program history the Warriors have been on top of the national poll.

Westmont is 25-0, the only undefeated among the 219 NAIA programs.

While appreciating the recognition that a No. 1 ranking gives her team, Westmont coach Patti Cook sees that accolade as a byproduct of the team's focus and hard work and not as a signal that the team has arrived.
 
"We have been focused on the goal of winning a GSAC Championship and ultimately winning a national championship," said Cook. "Rankings are nice, but they don't win games for us. Quite the opposite – the higher the ranking, the better the games that are going to come against you. We love being pushed and we love the challenge."

With six games to go in the regular season, the Warriors are closing in on the most wins in program history. The 1992 team set the best regular season mark at 28-4 while the 1993 team claimed the best overall record at 31-10 by going 8-2 in postseason play.
 
Those two years coincide with the last time Westmont won the Golden State Athletic Conference championship. Westmont is currently 10-0 in conference play and holds a two-game lead over No. 19 Biola (17-8, 8-2) and The Master's (16-9, 8-2).
 
The next step to a potential conference title comes on the road. On Friday, Westmont will play at San Diego Christian. Then on Saturday, it will take on Arizona Christian in Phoenix. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 