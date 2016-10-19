Westmont is No. 1 in NAIA Women’s Volleyball

College Volleyball

The unbeaten Westmont women's volleyball team was elevated to the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA on Tuesday, marking the first time in program history the Warriors have been on top of the national poll.

Westmont is 25-0, the only undefeated among the 219 NAIA programs.

While appreciating the recognition that a No. 1 ranking gives her team, Westmont coach Patti Cook sees that accolade as a byproduct of the team's focus and hard work and not as a signal that the team has arrived.



"We have been focused on the goal of winning a GSAC Championship and ultimately winning a national championship," said Cook. "Rankings are nice, but they don't win games for us. Quite the opposite – the higher the ranking, the better the games that are going to come against you. We love being pushed and we love the challenge."

With six games to go in the regular season, the Warriors are closing in on the most wins in program history. The 1992 team set the best regular season mark at 28-4 while the 1993 team claimed the best overall record at 31-10 by going 8-2 in postseason play.



Those two years coincide with the last time Westmont won the Golden State Athletic Conference championship. Westmont is currently 10-0 in conference play and holds a two-game lead over No. 19 Biola (17-8, 8-2) and The Master's (16-9, 8-2).



The next step to a potential conference title comes on the road. On Friday, Westmont will play at San Diego Christian. Then on Saturday, it will take on Arizona Christian in Phoenix.