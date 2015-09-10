Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:42 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Westmont Jumps Three Spots in National Ranking

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | September 10, 2015 | 3:19 p.m.

Westmont College jumped three spots and is ranked in the top 100 best liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh straight year.

“America’s Best Colleges, 2016 Edition” lists Westmont as tied for 93 out of the nation’s 245 liberal arts colleges.

Only eight other liberal arts colleges in California appear in the top 100: Pomona (T-4th), Claremont McKenna (T-9th), Harvey Mudd (14th), Scripps (29th), Pitzer (36th) 

Occidental (43rd) and Thomas Aquinas (82th) Colleges. Soka University of America, which was reclassified in 2010, ranked 45th.

“The ranking affirms Westmont’s distinctive educational experience, which transforms young men and women into effective leaders with character,” says President Gayle D. Beebe. “Students grow deeper in all areas of their lives — intellectual, spiritual and personal — while developing their talents, discovering their calling and preparing for a lifetime of service.”

Westmont improved in several U.S. News categories, including high school counselor assessment score (3.3), the actual 2014 graduation rate (78 percent), percentage of classes under 20 (64 percent) and the percentage of classes of 50 or more (2 percent).  

Westmont is just one of two liberal arts colleges among the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) in the top 100 and the only one in California to be listed in the first tier. 

Now in its 31st year, U.S. News says the host of intangibles that make up the college experience can’t be measured by a series of data points.

“But for families concerned with finding the best academic value for their money, the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings provide an excellent starting point for the search,” write authors Robert J. Morse and Eric Brooks. “They allow you to compare at a glance the relative quality of institutions based on such widely accepted indicators of excellence as freshman retention and graduation rates and the strength of the faculty.”

“Along with the U.S. News rankings, I hope college-bound students consider such factors as community, spiritual life and their relationships with faculty when choosing a college,” says Silvio Vazquez, dean of admission. “About 80 percent of students participate in some kind of community service. The student to faculty ratio at Westmont is 12 to 1.”

In August, three college rankings listed Westmont among the top schools in the nation.

Forbes Magazine ranked Westmont in the top 100 colleges and universities for the third straight year in its Grateful Grads: Top Return-on-Investment. The Full List of Forbes’ Top Colleges 2015 ranks Westmont as No. 22 in California and the only California member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities.

Princeton Review has recognized Westmont in three different categories, including Best Western, Colleges That Pay You Back and Private Schools. Forbes also recently ranked Westmont as number 10 on its 2015 list of the 50 most entrepreneurial colleges in the nation.

— Scott Craig represents Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 