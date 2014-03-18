Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Westmont’s Keck Telescope to Zoom In on Jupiter for Free Public Viewing

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | March 18, 2014 | 2:33 p.m.

Jupiter and the Great Orion Nebula will be the featured attractions of this month’s free public viewing of the stars with Westmont’s powerful Keck Telescope on Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The best viewing generally occurs later in the evening. In case of inclement or overcast weather, please call the Telescope Viewing Hotline at 805.565.6272 and check the Westmont website to see if the viewing has been canceled.

Jupiter will be at the top of the sky at the beginning of the public viewing.

“If the seeing is good we should be able to see some wonderful detail on the surface of this giant ball of gas,” said Thomas Whittemore, Westmont physics instructor. “The moon, Europa, will lie on one side of Jupiter with the other Galilean satellites, Io, Ganymede and Callisto on the other.”

The Great Orion Nebula will also be in a good viewing spot.

“Last month gave us some nice, steady views of the internal structure of this stellar nursery,” Whittemore says.

Not too far from Jupiter will be a collection of open clusters (Messier 35-38) for the public to enjoy.

“It is always fun to ask folks if they see any particular patterns in these objects,” he says. “They all lie within our own Milky Way and are fabulous targets for Westmont’s 8-inch triplet refractor.”

The observatory opens its doors to the public every third Friday of the month in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, whose members bring their own telescopes to Westmont for the public to gaze through.

The Keck Telescope is housed in the observatory between Russell Carr Field and the track and field/soccer complex. Free parking is available near the baseball field.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 