Westmont Keeps Rolling, Improves to 19-0

College Volleyball

Second-ranked Westmont Volleyball opened up a two-game lead in the Golden State Athletic Conference by sweeping The Master's on Tuesday night by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-13. With the win, Westmont maintains its undefeated record and improves to 19-0 overall and 8-0 in GSAC play.

The Master's is 14-6 and 6-2 in the GSAC.



The Warriors have now won 27 straight sets and has finished the first rotation of GSAC play without giving up a single set.



"Our game is usually not outside hitter heavy but it was tonight," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook, "and it was great to see the outside hitters get a bunch of sets and do really well. Because we have been able to spread the offense so much, we have saved their arms, so they are feeling fresh."



At least part of the reason for the change in offensive strategy had to do with middle blocker Libby Dahlberg sustaining an injury in the first set. With the score at 15-12 in favor of the Warriors, Dahlberg went to the ground during the middle of a rally and the official blew the play dead.



Dalberg was escorted off the court and Emma Harrah was called upon to take her Place.



"With Libby going down in the first game, it put us in a different offensive position," said Cook, "We had to work through where we were going to put the set and where the blockers were going to be. Libby draws blockers and creates a lot of holes for her pin players.



"Emma had just been cleared to play after recovering from her own injury," explained Cook. "The timing was incredible. It was exciting to see her come in and bring a lot of fire and a lot of enthusiasm. She is super quick. She was doing a good job of blocking and getting a lot of touches. We demonstrated a little bit of our depth tonight."



Harrah finished the night with five kills, a .500 attack percentage and two block assists.



Libero Kami Troesh and defensive specialist Courtney Crosby thrilled the crowd with astonishing digs in the back row to keep rallies alive.



"It's really fun to cheer for good digs and Kami and Courtney really gave us a lot to cheer about tonight, flying all over the floor," said Cook.

Jessica McCann and Taylor Beckman led the Warriors in kills with 10 and 9, respectively. McCann recorded a .348 attack percentage. From the right pin, Cassidy Rea (7 kills, .353 attack percentage) and Sam Neely (4 kills, .273 attack percentage) provided the firepower.



"Cassidy is a very smart hitter with a lot of range," assessed Cook. "Sam also hit well and is continuing to develop her offense and her range."



Westmont will take a break from GSAC action this weekend and take their show on the road – specifically to Iowa where they will compete against four teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).