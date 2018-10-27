Saturday, October 27 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fog 60º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Launches New Ministry Grant

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | October 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

President’s Ministry Grants, a new Westmont award, benefit the children of parents or step-parents who minister full-time for churches and Christian organizations.

The grant represents a four-year commitment to cover any unmet need remaining after adding up academic scholarships, need-based grants and needbased loans.

Incoming first-year students who have submitted applications to Westmont can apply for this need-based grant by filling out a form and completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at fafsa.gov.

“When generous donors realized that many children of full-time Christian workers could not afford to attend Westmont, they decided to provide a remedy,” said Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe.

“They’ve helped make a Westmont education affordable for people who have dedicated their lives to ministry,” he said.

Five new members of the class of 2022 received the grant this fall and will continue to benefit from it as long as they maintain a 2.0 grade-point average. The amount varies depending on the unmet need of each student.

“This award opens a door for prospective students who seek a Christian college that will push their faith and expand their knowledge,” said Irene Neller, vice president for enrollment, marketing and college communications.

“These students will fit well at Westmont,” Neller said.

For more information, call 800-777-9011 or email [email protected] Apply at westmont.edu/apply.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

