Westmont Leadership Conference Features David Brooks

David Brooks, Jon Meacham and Erin Meyer will eadline Westmont College’s fifth annual Lead Where You Stand Conference, June 5-7 at Westmont’s Global Leadership Center.

The event, titled Pursue the Greater Good in Challenging Times, will offer insights on effective and purposeful leadership in government, non-profit and for-profit sectors.

Tickets to the conference, which is sponsored by the Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership, cost $349 per person before March 15 ($449 after) and may be purchased online at westmont.edu/lead.

Conference guests interested in staying on campus may choose from three different types of rooms: executive, standard or basic.

“As a leader, how do you build an organization that both succeeds and makes an enduring impact on society?” asks Westmont president Gayle D. Beebe.

“Whether you come from the business world, a nonprofit organization or the government, I invite you to join us as we gain new insights and skills that will make us more effective in our work and service,” he said.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.