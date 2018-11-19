Pixel Tracker

Monday, November 19 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Learns Its Pool-Play Foes for NAIA Volleyball Tournament

By Westmont Sports Information | November 19, 2018 | 7:48 p.m.

The Westmont volleyball team learned its pool-play opponents for the NAIA Naional Tournament next week in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Warriors (25-5) will play Park of Missouri (29-1),  Embry-Riddle of Arizona (28-6) and Morningside (13-14). Park is the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

"It is a tough pool," assessed Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "But I am looking at the all the other pools and there isn't an easy pool.  Every single match will be high-level volleyball and be very tough."

Westmont opens pool play on Nov. 27 against No. 18 Embry-Riddle. Like Westmont, Embry-Riddle was a recipient of an opening round bye. The Eagles were winners of both the regular season and tournament championship in the California Pacific Conference. 

The Warriors' second game on Wednesday, Nov. 28 is against Morningside. Westmont and Morningside of the volleyball-rich Great Plains Athletic Conference 

"We don't much about Morningside, but we know that they have home court advantage," said Cook of the tournament host. "They will have a good crowd. They played in one of the toughest conferences in the nation."

Westmont's final pool play match is against second-seeded Park whose only loss was to No. 3 Columbia (Mo.).

"Park is an incredible team that is gifted with talented athletes," noted Cook. "Every team that ends up at the national tournament is a good representation of high-level NAIA volleyball. We are excited to get out there and play these very good teams in a fun, excitement-filled atmosphere."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 