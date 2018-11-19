Westmont Learns Its Pool-Play Foes for NAIA Volleyball Tournament

College Volleyball

The Westmont volleyball team learned its pool-play opponents for the NAIA Naional Tournament next week in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Warriors (25-5) will play Park of Missouri (29-1), Embry-Riddle of Arizona (28-6) and Morningside (13-14). Park is the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

"It is a tough pool," assessed Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "But I am looking at the all the other pools and there isn't an easy pool. Every single match will be high-level volleyball and be very tough."

Westmont opens pool play on Nov. 27 against No. 18 Embry-Riddle. Like Westmont, Embry-Riddle was a recipient of an opening round bye. The Eagles were winners of both the regular season and tournament championship in the California Pacific Conference.

The Warriors' second game on Wednesday, Nov. 28 is against Morningside. Westmont and Morningside of the volleyball-rich Great Plains Athletic Conference

"We don't much about Morningside, but we know that they have home court advantage," said Cook of the tournament host. "They will have a good crowd. They played in one of the toughest conferences in the nation."

Westmont's final pool play match is against second-seeded Park whose only loss was to No. 3 Columbia (Mo.).

"Park is an incredible team that is gifted with talented athletes," noted Cook. "Every team that ends up at the national tournament is a good representation of high-level NAIA volleyball. We are excited to get out there and play these very good teams in a fun, excitement-filled atmosphere."