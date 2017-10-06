Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Lecture Looks at Death of Charity

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | October 6, 2017 | 4:14 p.m.

Westmont alumnus David Batstone ’80, a former Silicon Valley venture capitalist whose current work engages human rights activism worldwide, will discuss Charity is Dead: Reinventing Compassion and World Change at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Hieronymus Lounge at Westmont’s Kerrwood Hall.

The Westmont in San Francisco and Global Studies Lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Cynthia Toms, Westmont kinesiology and global studies professor, 565-6025.

Batstone, who teaches in the department of entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of San Francisco’s School of Management, was a private equity banker in the technology industry.

He is published in academia and the popular press, and has written five books that feature entrepreneurship at the crossroads of business and society.

A speaker and consultant to businesses and nonprofits, Batstone works with entrepreneurs and investors to support forward-thinking companies that foster opportunities for everyone.

This year, he won the annual Peace Award from the United Nations Women for Peace Association and the Harari Conscious Leadership and Social Innovation prize (USF School of Management award).

Batstone founded and is managing director of Just Business, a social impact investment firm. His portfolio of successful ventures includes REBBL, maker of organic super-herb powered coconut-milk elixirs and proteins; Z Shoes from the Peruvian Amazon; and Square Organics nutrition bars.

He founded and is president of Not For Sale, connecting business leaders, celebrities, politicians and students to design strategic solutions for the 30 million human slaves in the world today.

He was a member of the founding team of Business 2.0 magazine and served six years as executive editor of Sojourners magazine, during which time he founded the SojoMail e-zine. Batstone has contributed articles to The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Wired, and SPIN.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 