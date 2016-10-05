Westmont Loses to Biola in Overtime

Soccer

Biola scored a golden goal three minutes into the first overtime period and defeated fourth-ranked Westmont, 1-0, in a GSAC women's soccer match on Wednesday.

The result dropped the Warriors to 9-2-1 and 2-2 in conference play; 12th-ranked Biola is 10-0-1 and 4-0-1.

The game winner came off of a long throw-in. A Biola player launched the ball towards the front post of the goal and a Westmont defender attempting to head the ball out of the box had the ball hit off the back of her head and into the goal.

“I think aside from not scoring the goal to be able to come away with the win, our performance is probably the best that I have seen from our side, which obviously adds a bit of frustration,” explained Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “At the same time, the future continues to look bright for the group and what we are capable of. At the end of the day, soccer is a funny game. If you don’t put away your chances and they create something off of a set piece that seems flukish this result will happen. Overall, there are a lot of bright spots to look at but obviously a loss stings.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.