Westmont Matches Up, but UCSB Too Much in Sweep

On Monday morning, Westmont head coach Kathy LeSage and UCSB head coach Pete Kirkwood decided their respective teams could use another match this week — so they agreed to play each other Tuesday afternoon at the Abbott Tennis Courts on the Westmont campus. The NCAA Division I Gauchos (7-7) won the match 9-0, but not without the No. 23 NAIA Warriors (8-8) putting up a fight.

In doubles play, Jill Damion and Asagi Onaga teamed up at No. 1 to defeat Westmont freshmen Lauren Combs and Erin McGurty 8-1. The Gauchos’ Tova Hausman and Brittany Kausen defeated freshman Ilissa Mathews and senior Jennie Dunn on court two, 8-3, while Bryanna Ojeda and Juliette Mutzke picked up the win on court three by the same score over juniors Kristen Lee and Christina Klein.

In singles, UCSB’s Marta Simic swept the No. 1 match, defeating Combs 6-0, 6-0 while at No. 3, Onaga notched a 6-1, 6-0 win over McGurty. On the No. 4 court, Hausman claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Lee, and Damion won at No. 2, 6-3, 6-1, over Mathews.

Despite the 6-0, 6-0 score, the No. 6 singles battle turned out to be the second longest match of the day. Mutzke swept Dunn, but nearly every game went to at least deuce.

The closest match of the day was played on the No. 5 court. Kausen won the first set, 6-2, but Klein responded in the second set and won, 7-5. A super-tiebreaker was played to determine the match. Klein won the first six points to take a commanding lead, but Kausen produced an ace serve to break the streak and went on to win the next eight points. Klein was able to win one more point before Kausen ended the marathon affair with a 10-7 win.

The Warriors return to action at noon Saturday, when they host Golden State Athletic Conference foe Concordia (6-5, 2-3).

UCSB 9, Westmont 0

Singles

No. 1 — Marta Simic (UCSB) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Jill Damion (UCSB) defeated Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 — Asagi Onaga (UCSB) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 — Tova Hausman (UCSB) defeated Kristen Lee (Westmont) 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 — Brittany Kausen (UCSB) defeated Christina Klein (Westmont) 6-2, 5-7, (10-7)

No. 6 — Juliette Mutzke (UCSB) defeated Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Jill Damion / Asagi Onaga (UCSB) defeated Lauren Combs / Erin McGurty (Westmont) 8-1

No. 2 — Tova Hausman / Brittany Kausen (UCSB) defeated Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 8-3

No. 3 — Bryanna Ojeda / Juliette Mutzke (UCSB) defeated Kristen Lee / Christina Klein (Westmont) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College’s sports information director.