Westmont Men Advance to GSAC Final on Francisco Castro’s Free Kick

Francisco "Panchito" Castro drilled a 30-yard free kick into the back of the net in the third minute of overtime to give Westmont a 1-0 victory over The Master's in the GSAC Tournament semifinals.
"Francisco has demonstrated on a number of occasions that he is a gamer," said Westmont head coach Dave Wolf. "He is not intimidated by the big moment and the big responsibility. He is defying the odds. To have the gall to shoot that was something else."
The free kick was won as the result of a foul on Jeremiah Anderson.
"Jerry went on what I would call a great gap dribble," said Wolf. "He picked the ball up on our side of the midfield stripe, and knifed between a couple of people and got himself into a dangerous situation. He did great all day in those particular moments.
"What we didn't do particularly great today, and why we needed a play like that, was because we didn't pass the ball great in the final third," assessed Wolf. "It isn't easy to do, but you know you need to do it at least five times to get the kind of chances that you need. We usually win games through some passing quality in the final third of the field. Today, that wasn't a part of our game so Jerry and Panchito conjured up something different."
Anderson's play gave Castro the chance he was looking for.
"I was thinking that this was the one opportunity we were waiting for, so I had to take advantage of it," said the freshman midfielder. It's crazy because I was working on those free kicks after practice this last week, but I wouldn't have known it was going to come down to that."
"It was certainly a quality ball strike," said Wolf, "there is no question about this. The real genius in it is the fact that he went for goal in a situation that was not a shooting situation but a serving situation. He goes for goal because he thinks that he can. It wasn't what I had in mind."
"It was just the right spot in the middle (of the field)," said Castro, explaining his decision to go for goal. "If I hit it right on target, it was going to do some damage - either go in or get a deflection."
No deflection necessary.
With the win, the Warriors advance to the championship game against Menlo on Saturday at Biola with a 4:00 p.m. kick-off. Westmont and Menlo tied as GSAC Regular Season Co-Champions. The only previous meeting this year saw the Warriors post a 3-0 win over the Oaks in a game played at Westmont.
Westmont Men Advance to GSAC Final on Francisco Castro’s Free Kick
Francisco "Panchito" Castro drilled a 30-yard free kick into the back of the net in the third minute of overtime to give Westmont a 1-0 victory over The Master's in the GSAC Tournament semifinals.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. 2 Jailed for Allegedly Trying to Install ‘Skimming’ Device at Goleta… - June 23, 2018 | 11:27 p.m.
- 2. Carpinteria Talks Roads, Infrastructure and Gas Taxes at Transportation Summit - June 23, 2018 | 11:05 p.m.
- 3. Elverhøj Museum Celebrates Annual Solstice Fundraiser from Sunset to Firelight - June 23, 2018 | 10:25 p.m.
- 4. Space Age Blossoms as Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parades Through Town - June 23, 2018 | 5:47 p.m.
- 5. Diane Dimond: Shame on Washington for Allowing Immigration Mess to Fester - June 23, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >