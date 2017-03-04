Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:30 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Westmont Men Beaten by Hope International in GSAC Semifinals

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | March 4, 2017 | 11:39 p.m.

The offense efficiency of fifth-ranked and top-seeded Hope International (25-6) proved to be too much for No.18 Westmont (24-7) to overcome in the semifinals of the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament. The Royals shot 56.8 percent from the floor in their 76-61 victory.

GSAC Player of the Year Liam Hunt tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for Hope International while Donny Punter added another 17 points, three boards and three assists. Josh Smith contributed 15 points. 

Olisa Nwachie lead the way for the Warriors with 16 points and four rebounds. Nwachie made seven of 10 field goal attempts. Westmont's Cory Blau recorded 14 points and Sean Harman posted 10.

Down 25-22, Westmont went on an 11-0 run to go up 33-25 with 3:22 before intermission. The run started when Nwachie tipped in his own miss and Jerry Karczewski sank a 3-pointer. A pair of free throws by Karczewski were followed by a layup by Nwachie and another by Harman.

By the time the horn sounded for halftime, Hope International had eliminated the Warrior advantage, tying the game at 33.

Liam, Punter and Smith opened the second half with successive field goals to give Hope International a 39-33 lead that the Warriors would never overcome. A layup by McDonnell and a 3-pointer by Blau pulled Westmont to within one (39-38), but three straight field goals by Punter, Hunt and Deondre Bryant put the Royals up by seven (45-38) and Westmont would get no closer than four points the rest of the way.

With the win, Hope International advances to host the championship game on Tuesday night and will match up against No. 14 The Master's Mustangs (25-4). The Master's earned a spot in the title game with an 83-68 win over second No. 7 Biola (26-5) in the first semifinal game.

Westmont will await the release the of the NAIA National Championship Bracket on Wednesday, March 8. The Warriors are expected to receive an at-large berth and make their 19th trip to the national tournament. Championship play will be held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City beginning on Wednesday, March 15.

