Westmont Men Beaten in Overtime at Menlo

Menlo’s Charles Neal hit a buzzer-beating game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation, and the Oaks went on to defeat Westmont, 97-91 in overtime in a Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball game on Saturday in Atherton.

Ahead 78-77, the Warriors ran an inbound play to get Maxwell Hudgins the ball. He was fouled with eight seconds left and hit both free throws.

The Oaks (10-11, 6-6 GSAC) came down and missed a 3-pointer, but grabbed the offensive rebound and called timeout with 1.9 seconds left to play.

Neal came around a screen, was inbounded the ball and hit a fade-away 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 80.

"I thought they ran a good play," Westmont coach John Moore said. "We got caught behind a screen but still contested it. He made a great shot – you have to give him credit.”

The Warriors (13-7, 7-5 GSAC) struggled to respond in overtime as they were outscored 17-11.

"It’s a matter of inches," Moore said. "If Neal’s 3-pointer goes a little bit left or right we’re talking about going home 2-0. We weren’t quite able to finish."

Neal finished with 24 points and six boards. John Paine led the Oaks with 26 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Nwachie scored 28 points and grabbed nine boards in the loss. Matt Ramon had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.