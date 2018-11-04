Westmont Men Blank Menlo, Reach GSAC Soccer Semifinals

Soccer

Gabriel McEwen broke a scoreless game with a 10-yard shot four minutes into the second half and Christian Webb followed with a spectacular goal in the 76th minute to give Westmont (10-5-2) a 2-0 victory Saturday afternoon over Menlo College (12-6) in the GSAC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Warriors advance to the semifinals game against two-time defending champion Vanguard on Thursday in Irvine with a 6:30 p.m. kick-off.

“I thought the guys were really terrific all game long,” said Westmont coach Dave Wolf of their play at Menlo. “In the second half, I think it was largely a function of playing in a lot of tough games this year. We played a great schedule, a lot of tough games. You saw a team that's been there before. The stakes were definitely high today and these guys have worked extremely hard all season long.”

On the first goal, Warriors goalkeeper Lalo Delgado sent the ball across the field and McEwen ripped a thunderous strike to give Westmont a 1-0 lead.

“It’s one thing to break through and score goals, it’s something totally different to score goals in the playoffs," said Wolf of McEwen's strike. "I think right now, that just puts a cap on what's been a great season for him and should give us great optimism going forward into the semifinals.”

The Oaks ultimately outshot the Warriors (14-11) in the game, but it was Delgado who made play after play in the box to give Westmont the advantage with his six saves.

He also stopped a penalty kick in the 61st minute to keep the Warriors in the lead.

“We got the penalty kick save and that was huge,” said Wolf.

On Westmont's second goal, Tyler Young dribbled past defenders and ultimately footed the ball to Webb, who curled it past the goalkeeper.

“What a finish! That was a finish of the absolute highest quality," raved Wolf. "For him to work that ball and shape it around the goalkeeper. When he first hit it I thought it was going wide and then it just curled back.”