Sunday, November 4 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Men Blank Menlo, Reach GSAC Soccer Semifinals

By Jarred Davis, Westmont Sports Informtion | November 3, 2018 | 7:38 p.m.

Gabriel McEwen broke a scoreless game with a 10-yard shot four minutes into the second half and Christian Webb followed with a spectacular goal in the 76th minute to give Westmont (10-5-2) a 2-0 victory Saturday afternoon over Menlo College (12-6) in the GSAC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Warriors advance to the semifinals game against two-time defending champion Vanguard on Thursday in Irvine with a 6:30 p.m. kick-off.

“I thought the guys were really terrific all game long,” said Westmont coach Dave Wolf of their play at Menlo. “In the second half, I think it was largely a function of playing in a lot of tough games this year. We played a great schedule, a lot of tough games. You saw a team that's been there before. The stakes were definitely high today and these guys have worked extremely hard all season long.”

On the first goal, Warriors goalkeeper Lalo Delgado sent the ball across the field and McEwen ripped a thunderous strike to give Westmont a 1-0 lead. 

“It’s one thing to break through and score goals, it’s something totally different to score goals in the playoffs," said Wolf of McEwen's strike. "I think right now, that just puts a cap on what's been a great season for him and should give us great optimism going forward into the semifinals.”

The Oaks ultimately outshot the Warriors (14-11) in the game, but it was Delgado who made play after play in the box to give Westmont the advantage with his six saves.

He also stopped a penalty kick in the 61st minute to keep the Warriors in the lead.

“We got the penalty kick save and that was huge,” said Wolf. 

On Westmont's second goal, Tyler Young dribbled past defenders and ultimately footed the ball to Webb, who curled it past the goalkeeper.

“What a finish! That was a finish of the absolute highest quality," raved Wolf. "For him to work that ball and shape it around the goalkeeper. When he first hit it I thought it was going wide and then it just curled back.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 