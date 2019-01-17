Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Westmont Men Can’t Get to Free-Throw Line in 69-62 Loss at Hope International

By Westmont Sports Information | January 17, 2019 | 10:17 p.m.

Westmont suffered its second straight men's basketball defeat on the road Thursday, falling at Hope International, 69-62, in a Golden State Athletic Conference game in Fullerton.

The Warriors' inability to get to the free-throw was a key factor in the defeat.

"We couldn’t get a couple breaks on the boards and couldn’t get to the free throw-line a little more," coach John Moore said. "We’re a team that gets to the free-throw line a lot and got to the line only eight times tonight. That makes it challenging.”

The Warriors (9-6, 3-4 in the GSAC) went up by as many as six in the half and went into halftime with a 31-25 lead

The Warriors struggled to take care of the ball well in the second half. They went on to commit nine turnovers in the half, leading to 12 points for the Royals. 

“Turnovers got us again," Moore said. "We did a nice job of taking care of the ball and executed really well defensively and offensively in the first half, then we allowed the turnover bug to take over."

With the score tied at 38-38 with 12:49 remaining to play, Hope took the lead for good after a made layup from Josh Powell-Davis. The Royals (15-3, 6-1) would go up by as many as nine before coming away with the seven-point 69-62 victory.

Davis finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds and Eric Toles led Hope with 23 points. 

Kyle Scalmanini had 14 points to go along with three assists while Olisa Nwachie tallied a double-double of 12 points, 12 rebounds for Westmont.

"We were in it and we never gave up," Moore said. "Hope’s a very good team. We missed some shots that we normally make.”

The Warriors return to Murchison for a three-game home stand beginning this Saturday against San Diego Christian.

