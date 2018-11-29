Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 30 , 2018, 2:41 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Can’t Hold Off Arizona Christian, Fall 96-89

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Informartion | November 29, 2018 | 10:48 p.m.

Despite 21 points from Maxwell Hudgins and 18 from Kyle Scalmanini, No. 23 Westmont Men's Basketball suffered a 96-89 loss to Arizona Christian in the Golden State Athletic Conference season opener.

"We played a really nice game for 35 to 37 minutes, if you put them all together," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "However, turnovers got us at the end."

The Warriors (5-2, 0-1 GSAC) opened the game on an 8-0 run compliments of two three-point shots by Hudgins and layup by Jordan Spaschak. Westmont maintained a lead throughout the first half and took a 44-39 advantage into halftime. 

"Max shot really well and with great confidence," reported Moore. "He was 50 percent from the three-point line (5 of 10) and better than 50 percent from the field (8 of 14). Kyle took care of the ball with a four-to-one turnover ratio.

"Matt Ramon (15 points, 8 rebounds) got into foul trouble a little bit in the first half, which caused us to have to take him out," noted Moore. "Besides that, he was the man on the boards. He guarded Callum Lawson that was averaging nearly 20 points and held him to 10. Lawson is also the leading rebounder in the country and he helped keep him off the boards."

Four minutes into the second half, Arizona Christian (7-0, 1-0) climbed to within one point (52-51) on a pair of free throws by Shane Carney. However, the Warriors scored the next 12 points over the next two and one-quarter minutes to go up 63-51.

The Firestorm responded with a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to just four (65-61) with 10:20 remaining, but the Warriors were able to push the differential back to 11 points (74-63) on 9-2 run that culminated with a dunk by Ramon.

Over the next 69 seconds, however, Arizona Christian erased the Warriors' advantage with an 11-0 run, tying the game at 74 will 7:43 to play.

For the next six minutes, the two teams remained close. Then, with 1:36 to play, Shelby nailed a three to give Arizona Christian its first lead of the night 90-89 with 1:36 to play. The Warriors did not score again.

Westmont will continue its Arizona road trip with a game on Saturday afternoon against conference newcomer Ottawa in Surprise.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 