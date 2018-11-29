Westmont Men Can’t Hold Off Arizona Christian, Fall 96-89

College Basketball

Despite 21 points from Maxwell Hudgins and 18 from Kyle Scalmanini, No. 23 Westmont Men's Basketball suffered a 96-89 loss to Arizona Christian in the Golden State Athletic Conference season opener.

"We played a really nice game for 35 to 37 minutes, if you put them all together," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "However, turnovers got us at the end."

The Warriors (5-2, 0-1 GSAC) opened the game on an 8-0 run compliments of two three-point shots by Hudgins and layup by Jordan Spaschak. Westmont maintained a lead throughout the first half and took a 44-39 advantage into halftime.

"Max shot really well and with great confidence," reported Moore. "He was 50 percent from the three-point line (5 of 10) and better than 50 percent from the field (8 of 14). Kyle took care of the ball with a four-to-one turnover ratio.

"Matt Ramon (15 points, 8 rebounds) got into foul trouble a little bit in the first half, which caused us to have to take him out," noted Moore. "Besides that, he was the man on the boards. He guarded Callum Lawson that was averaging nearly 20 points and held him to 10. Lawson is also the leading rebounder in the country and he helped keep him off the boards."

Four minutes into the second half, Arizona Christian (7-0, 1-0) climbed to within one point (52-51) on a pair of free throws by Shane Carney. However, the Warriors scored the next 12 points over the next two and one-quarter minutes to go up 63-51.

The Firestorm responded with a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to just four (65-61) with 10:20 remaining, but the Warriors were able to push the differential back to 11 points (74-63) on 9-2 run that culminated with a dunk by Ramon.

Over the next 69 seconds, however, Arizona Christian erased the Warriors' advantage with an 11-0 run, tying the game at 74 will 7:43 to play.

For the next six minutes, the two teams remained close. Then, with 1:36 to play, Shelby nailed a three to give Arizona Christian its first lead of the night 90-89 with 1:36 to play. The Warriors did not score again.

Westmont will continue its Arizona road trip with a game on Saturday afternoon against conference newcomer Ottawa in Surprise.