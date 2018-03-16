Westmont Men Climb Past Biola in Afternoon Win

Tennis

(LA MIRADA, Calif.) Westmont Men’s Tennis (3-5) defeated the Eagles of Biola (2-7) by a score of 7-2 this afternoon.

Singles were played first and Westmont’s Corey Stephens started off with a win over Quentin Lau 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 at the six position. Miles Hale triumphed over Joe Turnquist 6-2, 6-3 for the Warriors. Christian Mathis conquered Biola’s Derek James 6-2, 6-3.

Westmont continued their strong start as John T. Joens overcame a first set loss to defeat Lucas lee 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 at threes. Biola snagged a point as Logan Blair took down Jordan Strandness 7-5, 7-6 (7-2). Luke Whalen rounded out singles play with a three set victory at ones over Philip Westwood 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 – giving the Warriors a 5-1 lead.

In doubles play, Westmont’s Strandness and Stephens took down Turnquist and Blair 8-6 at the three position. Biola took a point as Lau and Westwood defeated Joens and Hale 8-6 at twos. Westmont added their seventh point as Whalen and Mathis slipped past Lee and James 9-8 – rounded out the match with a final score of 7-2.

The Warriors return to the court tomorrow as they host Hope International for a Golden State Athletic Conference match up. The match is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.