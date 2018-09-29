Westmont Men Dealt a 2-1 Defeat By Menlo

Soccer

Gabriel McEwen scored in the 32nd minute, but No. 17 Westmont Men's Soccer (5-3-2 1-1 GSAC) suffered a 2-1 Golden State Athletic Conference loss to No. 21 Menlo (7-2, 1-0) on Saturday at Thorrington Field.

The Oaks of Menlo got on the board first, scoring in the 18th minute when Eric Hegmann headed in a cross by Noa Keer.

Westmont scored the equalizer 14 minutes later. Mason Garell sent a ball from the left touchline in front of the Warriors' bench across the midfield to Lucky Puengrod. The junior transfer from Loyola Marymount turned and dribbled toward the goal.

McEwen, running on a diagonal across the face of the goal from left to right, stretched out his right foot and redirected the ball past the Oaks' keeper.

"Right now, we are reliant on Lucky to make plays for us," said coach DaveWolf. "He is coming through, but we need more than just that right now. Lucky got things started for us positively on Thursday as well, and even going back to Azusa Pacific, he scored the goal in that game by making a play by himself. He is definitely producing, but we need some other players in the attack to join him."

The game winner for Menlo came in the 51st minute when Luis Nunez fired off a shot from 23 yards out into the side netting.

"I didn't think we were bad, but I thought playing against a ranked team and playing in a GSAC game that had a lot of meaning attached to it, we weren't good enough to win in that setting."