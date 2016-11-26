Westmont Men Dealt First Loss of Season

Despite a double-double from Olisa Nwachie, No. 12 Westmont Men's Basketball suffered its first loss of the season, falling 72-66 to Southern Oregon in the first game of the Bud Presley Classic at Menlo College.
Nwachie tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds. Cory Blau led the Warriors (5-1) in scoring with 16 point while Jerry Karczewski added another 15.
The Raiders scored the first five points of the game on a three-pointer by Jordan Hunt (20 points) and a layup by Tristen Holmes (14 points). However, that 5-0 advantage proved to be the largest lead by either team in the first half of play.
Westmont answered back with a three by Blau and a jumper by Nwachie to knot the game up at five. Down 11-10 with just over 14 minutes remaining in the opening frame, Stefan Inouye (5 points) drained a long-range bucket and followed that up with a layup to give Westmont what would prove to be its largest lead of the game at 15-11.
A 10-2 run by Southern Oregon put the Raiders up 21-17. Westmont responded with a three-pointer by Karczewski and a layup by Blau to briefly take a 22-21 advantage. Ben Desaulnier (15 points) struck from beyond the arc to restore the lead to the Raiders before Blau answered in kind to make the score 25-24 with 7:56 remaining on the first-half clock.
Southern Oregon's Conor Carroll (10 points) scored back-to-back layups and Hunt added another before the Warriors responded with layups by Karczewski and Nwachie and a pair of free throws by Nwachie to take the lead again (31-30).
After the two teams traded layups again – Kenny Meyers (4 points) for the Raiders, Sean McDonnell (7 points) for the Warriors – Southern Oregon closed out the half with a pair of layups by Holmes to take a 36-33 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the second half, but the Warriors did not grab the lead until Blau sank a couple of free throws to put the Warriors up 47-46 with 9:27 to play. Southern Oregon, however, scored the next 11 points to take the only double-digit lead of the night (57-47) with 6:50 left in regulation.
In the final three minutes of play, Westmont pulled within two points on three occasions, but the Raiders allowed the Warriors no closer. Southern Oregon made nine of 11 free throw attempts in the final three minutes to keep Westmont at bay.
As a team, the Warriors made just 38.8 percent from the floor (22 of 57) and shot just 25.9 percent from three-point range (7 of 27).
