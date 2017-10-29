Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Drop 100 in Basketball Season Opener

By Zach DeMarcus, Westmont Sports Information | October 29, 2017 | 12:16 a.m.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Westmont Men’s Basketball’s (1-0) offense exploded for 100 points as they beat California Lutheran (0-1) this afternoon. Seniors David Gunn and Noah Blanton lead the way for the Warriors combining for 43 points.

Westmont head coach John Moore said, “It’s a coming out party for David Gunn and Noah Blanton. They were fantastic.

“It’s a brand new team – we’re trying to find out who the new pieces are. David stepped into a real nice leadership role. Jerry Karczewski and Sean Harman are always going to be steady. I thought some of our young guys played well – particularly Ben Okhotin,” added Moore.

This was Okhotin’s first game in Murchison Gymnasium as he began his freshman campaign going 5-7 from behind the three point line, finishing with 15 points.

Moore described, “He’s a great shooter. He’s also a really tough kid and he cares a lot. He had a really nice night. I’m glad to see it payoff for him because he’s worked as hard as anybody in our freshman group.”

Moore said, “I think overall, for the first game of the season, we really stayed connected – even though at times defensively I thought we looked a little out of sorts. Offensively, I thought we found the right guys and got the right shots.”

Westmont went into halftime ahead by a score of 47-35.

The Warriors finished the game shooting 63.3% from the field, and going 21-29 (72.8%) from the floor in the second half.

“We had 22 assists on 38 baskets (57.9%). That’s a good percentage,” said Moore. “I thought we shared the ball well. You look at a guy like Jerry with nine assists and only turned the ball over two times. That’s a really good sign.”

Karczewski, a senior captain, was one assist shy of a double-double. He finished with 10 points and nine assists. Gunn lead the scoring for the Warriors going 10-14 from the floor and adding 24 points. Blanton finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Moore said, “I like CLU’s team too. They got the right guys the right shots at the right time. We struggled a little bit trying to contain them.”

The Warriors scored 38 points in the paint. “I think that says a little bit about the kind of guys that we have inside with Noah, David, Zac Jervis, and Olisa Nwachie. We’re going to score some points in the paint. We could have been a little more patient down there,” added Moore.

Moore said, “The second half we wanted to out rebound them. At halftime it was a three rebound margin, and we were fantastic in the second half on the boards. We got 42 to their 24 overall. They only got nine rebounds in the second half and we got 23.”

Westmont contained their lead and again outscored Cal Lutheran by 12 points in the second half extending their lead to the final score of 100-76.

Westmont returns to Murchison Gymnasium next Wednesday for an exhibition against Identity Hoops International with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 