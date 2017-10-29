Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Men Drop Regular Season Finale

By Zach DeMarcus, Westmont Sports Information | October 29, 2017 | 12:08 a.m.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.) Westmont Men’s Soccer (8-4-3, 7-3 GSAC) dropped their final game of the regular season by a score of 1-0 to The Master’s (11-5-2, 6-4 GSAC).

The loss doesn’t affect Westmont’s ranking in the GSAC – as they had clinched the number two seed with their win last weekend.

Westmont head coach Dave Wolf said, “I actually thought it was a very good performance. In some ways it was almost the exact opposite of our last game with The Master’s. I felt like we stole one at our place. I think today was a little bit of the opposite of that. I think they probably feel a bit fortunate to get out with the result.”

Trevor Mangan scored the lone goal of the game for The Master’s in the 63rd minute.

“We had a little bit of a miscue in our back row. The miscue bounced well for them and basically ended up with a breakaway,” explained Wolf. “They cleared a ball and we didn’t handle it as well as we should have and they capitalized. It was probably the one big error that we made. Unfortunately it ended up being the game winner.”

There were a few Warriors that stood out for Wolf. “I thought Yazi Hernandez was really good. I think he was our best player on the day. He just keeps getting better and more comfortable in that center forward channel. The other guy I would highlight is Nate Ruble. He played the entire 90 minutes at right back. Just was really terrific on the day.”

Despite the loss Wolf found positives. “I think one reality is that you tend to get your team’s attention a little more after a loss. My hope is from a focus and concentration point of view we can parlay this into a positive for our preparation (for playoffs).

“I think it’s probably a real good reminder – that they are about to enter into the phase of the season where if you lose again you’re done. Maybe from a timing perspective this will get us in that mode of knock out games.”

Moving forward, Westmont, as the two seed, will get a first round bye through the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament. Next Friday, The Master’s will host Menlo and Arizona Christian will play at Hope International. Between the winners of those games, the highest seed will play Westmont and the lower seeded team will play top-seeded Vanguard.

Westmont is the host site for the GSAC semifinals and finals. The semifinals are scheduled for November 9. The Vanguard game will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with the Westmont game following at 2:00 p.m.

Westmont will host the championship game on Saturday, November 11 at two o’clock.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 