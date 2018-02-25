Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:53 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Drop Regular-Season Finale, Seeded 3rd for GSAC Tournament

By Westmont Sports Informations | February 25, 2018 | 9:17 a.m.

Westmont Men’s Basketball was outscored 24-6 run by Hope International (25-4, 11-3 GSAC) in the last five minutes and suffered a 74-57 loss in the GSAC regular season finale on Saturday in Fullerton.

With the loss, the Warriors and Hope finished in a tie for second place at 11-3. They split their season series,  but Hope was granted the No. 2  seed for the GSAC tournament based on its 1-1 record against first-place The Master’s. Westmont went 0-2.

Westmont will be the third seed heading into the GSAC Tournament at Arizona Christian on March 2-5. Westmont will play sixth-seeded William Jessup (19-11, 5-9) in game one on Friday. Fourth-seeded Vanguard (17-13, 6-8) matches up against fifth-seeded Menlo (19-10, 6-8) in game two.

Jerry Karczewski scored 22 points to lead Westmont  and Olisa Nwachie had 16 points against Hope.

The Warriors battled back from a deficit and took a 51-50 lead with 5:25 left in regulation. Hope then went on its 24-6 run to pull away for the win.

“I think, without trying to make excuses, our guys got a little fatigued after an overtime game on Thursday and then this one where our starters had to play a lot of minutes," said coach John Moore. “We had trouble containing them on the boards Last time we were able to outrebound them and this time they got us by a significant margin (45-25)."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 