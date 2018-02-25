Westmont Men Drop Regular-Season Finale, Seeded 3rd for GSAC Tournament

College Basketball

Westmont Men’s Basketball was outscored 24-6 run by Hope International (25-4, 11-3 GSAC) in the last five minutes and suffered a 74-57 loss in the GSAC regular season finale on Saturday in Fullerton.

With the loss, the Warriors and Hope finished in a tie for second place at 11-3. They split their season series, but Hope was granted the No. 2 seed for the GSAC tournament based on its 1-1 record against first-place The Master’s. Westmont went 0-2.

Westmont will be the third seed heading into the GSAC Tournament at Arizona Christian on March 2-5. Westmont will play sixth-seeded William Jessup (19-11, 5-9) in game one on Friday. Fourth-seeded Vanguard (17-13, 6-8) matches up against fifth-seeded Menlo (19-10, 6-8) in game two.

Jerry Karczewski scored 22 points to lead Westmont and Olisa Nwachie had 16 points against Hope.

The Warriors battled back from a deficit and took a 51-50 lead with 5:25 left in regulation. Hope then went on its 24-6 run to pull away for the win.

“I think, without trying to make excuses, our guys got a little fatigued after an overtime game on Thursday and then this one where our starters had to play a lot of minutes," said coach John Moore. “We had trouble containing them on the boards Last time we were able to outrebound them and this time they got us by a significant margin (45-25)."