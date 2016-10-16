Westmont Men Earn a Point After Draw With No. 17 Hope

Soccer

Hope took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute on penalty kick after Juan Gutierrez was fouled in the box. Thales Serra buried the ball from the 12-yard spot. In the 62nd minute, Mason Garell passed the ball from the left flank to Matt Lariviere inside the 18-yard box and he was taken down. Andrade stepped up for the penalty shot and scored the equalizer. The majority of the game was played on the Warriors' offensive end. They outshot International 21-8 and had a 10-3 advantage on corner kicks. Westmont, however, was unable to get another shot past Royals goalkeeper Ryan Brown.

The result leaves the Warriors (7-4-1, 4-2-1, 13 points in GSAC) one point behind the second-place Royals (10-0-4, 4-0-2, 14 pts). Menlo leads the conference with 16 points (5-0-1). Westmont hosts Menlo on Thursday.

Augie Andrade converted a game-tying penalty kick in the second half, and Westmont battled 17th-ranked Hope International to a 1-1 draw in a GSAC men's soccer match on Saturday at Thorrington Field.

