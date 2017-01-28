Westmont Men Fall at Hope International

College Basketball

Westmont's road trip to Fullerton ended in an 81-70 Golden State Athletic Conference loss at Hope International.

NAIA fifth-ranked Westmont (17-4, 6-3 GSAC) held a 34-33 win at halftime, but was outscored 48-36 in the second half. The lead switched hands eight times and stayed within six points until Liam Hunt scored on a lay-up to make the score 67-60 with 2:13 remaining in the game.

A 3-point bucked by Cory Blau pulled the Warriors back within four points (67-63) with an even two minutes left on the clock, but the Royals (17-5, 6-2) made 12 of 13 free throws down the stretch to keep the Warriors at bay.

Blau led the Warriors in scoring with 20 points, making eight of 12 field goals including four of five from long distance.

Samuel Bentz added 16 points for Westmont on seven of 11 shooting from the floor and 2 of six from beyond the arc. Jerry Karczewski added 10 points and pulled down four rebounds.