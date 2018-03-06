Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:34 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Fall to No. 1 Master’s in GSAC Tournament Final

By Westmont Sports Informations | March 6, 2018 | 6:33 a.m.

A late run by Westmont wasn't enough to catch top-ranked The Master's, and the Warriors fell, 88-73, in the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament championship game on Monday night at Arizona Christian.

The Master's (29-2) earns the GSAC's automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament. No. 14 Westmont (24-7) expects to receive an at-large berth to the tournament next week in Kansas City

Brock Gardner led the way for The Master's, scoring 24 points and a game-high 14 rebounds to complete his double-double. He was also tied for a game-high four assists in the contest. 

Zac Jervis led the Warriors in scoring and rebounding with 18 points and eight boards. Jerry Karczewski and Olisa Nwachie both added 13 points in the loss. 

“There’s a reason The Master’s is the number one team in the nation," Westmont coach John Moore said. "We contained Brock Gardner and Timothy Soares in the first half. We contained Lawrence Russell in the second half. Bits and pieces of our defense were quite successful but we just couldn’t sustain it for the whole game.” 

Westmont cut a 10-point deficit to 64-60 with 5:51 left in the game. But The Master’s quickly went up by 12 after a 3-pointer from Darryl McDowell-White, and a three-point play from Soares, who added two more made free throws to put The Master’s up 72-60 with 3:29 remaining.

Westmont looked to stage one last run, but the Mustangs had other plans as they would go 10 of 16 from the free-throw line over the final two and a half minutes of the game. 

“We played the way we wanted to for 37 of the 40 minutes. They had a four-point lead with a little over five minutes left and that’s exactly where we wanted to be,” Moore said.

Harman had a gutsy performance with his 11 points. He was in the hospital in the morning due to suspected food poisoning,  Moore said. “Sean Harman is just so tough. I think he had food poisoning after we played Hope. He was very sick all day Sunday and we finally took him to the hospital. He got an IV and some antibiotics and left the hospital at 1:30 this morning.”

The NAIA tournament pairings will be announced on Wednesday, and Moore is excited about the Warriors going to Kansas City.

“We have a lot to look forward to," he said. "I thought we played exceptionally well in this tournament. We played three very good teams. We’ll build on this whole weekend. Kansas City is a great place for us. We’ve always looked forward to going and we’ve had a lot of success out there."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 