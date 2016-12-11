Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Men Hold Off Hope International

By Noozhawk Staff Report | December 11, 2016 | 10:15 a.m.

Sean McDonnell and Sam Bentz combined for 21 points off the bench, and Sean Harman made a pair of clutch free throws down the stretch to hold off Hope International, 67-64, in a Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball game on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

The Warriors made 20-of-24 free throws in the game. Harmon hit the last two in the final seconds after Hope made a three-pointer to cut its deficit to 65-64.

Hayden Anderson led Westmont with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Bentz had 11 points and McDonnell scored 10 off the bench.

Hope point guard Donny Punter scored 14 points and center Liam Hunt had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The win makes Westmont 2-0 in GSAC play and 10-1 overall. Hope, suffering, its first loss of the season, is 6-1 and 0-1.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 