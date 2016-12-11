Westmont Men Hold Off Hope International

Sean McDonnell and Sam Bentz combined for 21 points off the bench, and Sean Harman made a pair of clutch free throws down the stretch to hold off Hope International, 67-64, in a Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball game on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

The Warriors made 20-of-24 free throws in the game. Harmon hit the last two in the final seconds after Hope made a three-pointer to cut its deficit to 65-64.

Hayden Anderson led Westmont with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Bentz had 11 points and McDonnell scored 10 off the bench.

Hope point guard Donny Punter scored 14 points and center Liam Hunt had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The win makes Westmont 2-0 in GSAC play and 10-1 overall. Hope, suffering, its first loss of the season, is 6-1 and 0-1.