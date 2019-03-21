Westmont Men Lose in First Round at NAIA Tournament

College Basketball

Westmont gave No. 3 Benedictine (Kan.) all it had Thursday in the first round of the 82nd annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship. The eighth-seeded Warriors came up short as they fell by a score of 90-85 in Kansas City, Kan.

Gyse Hulsebosch had a career night with 25 points and Kyle Scalmanini was close behind with 24 points.

“Gyse was unbelievable," coach John Moore said. "He played the biggest game of his career on the biggest stage. He was kind of unconscious at times out there. He made play after play after play. He has a lot to look forward to in the future.”

With the exception a few short spurts in the opening two minutes, Benedictine did not lead in the first half. The score was either tied or the eighth-seeded Warriors carried the lead throughout the opening frame.

Benedictine captured the lead a minute and 46 seconds into the second half on two made free throws from Colby Nickels put the Ravens up 41-39. Max Hudgins hit a three to give Westmont the 42-41 advantage with 18 minutes to play, but that would be the last for the Warriors as O’Conner hit a three to give Benedictine the lead at 44-42 with 17:18 to go.

Westmont, however, never gave up the fight. They were down by seven with 16:10 left and went on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to one with 13:33 to play. With the shot clock winding down and the ball lose at the top of the 3-point line, Hulsebosch quickly retrieved the ball, turned, and flung a 30-footer that kissed nothing but net for one of his career-high six 3-pointers to end the run. The sophomore’s 25 points was also a career high.

Again the Ravens jumped out to a nine-point lead at 62-53 with just over 10 and a half minutes to play, but Westmont fought to get back within two at 62-60 with seven and a half left. Bristol then hit three straight jumpers for the Ravens. Krus buried a three and Benedictine snagged a 71-60 advantage with five minutes to play.

Bristol, who averaged 9.8 points per game on the season, finished with a game-high 36 points for the Ravens. He shot 12 of 18 from the field, three of five from 3-point range, and went nine of 11 from the charity strike. “Bristol really hurt us,” commented Moore. “We had no answer for him, he was fantastic.”

Benedictine completed a 13-1 run with 3:10 left to play to extend their lead to its largest of the game at 14 with the score 75-61.

Westmont trailed by 14 with a minute and five seconds left and still continued to battle. Scalmanini hit two free throws, Bristol followed by going one of two from the line, Nwachie then hit a jump shot, and Krus hit two free throws for the Ravens. With 49 seconds to play, Scalmanini nailed a three to bring Westmont within 10 at 82-72.

Nickels was quickly fouled and hit both free throws. Hulsebosch followed with a three to cut the deficit to nine with 37 seconds left. After Benedictine went one of two from the line, Scalmanini hit a jumper – deficit down to eight. Nickels hit a jumper in the paint for the Ravens with 19 seconds left, and Hulsebosh quickly came down and buried his sixth three of the game to pull the Warriors within seven with 16 seconds to play.

Benedictine again went one of two from the line and Nwachie grabbed an offensive board and score the put back with eight seconds to play. Adam Kutney iced the game with two made free throws. Scalmanini still drove down for the Warriors and hammered home a three with four seconds left to bring the score to its final at 90-85 in favor of the Ravens.

Westmont finished the game scoring on their last eight possessions and hitting four 3-pointers inside the final minute of the game.

Benedictine is a very good, well-coached team. For us to play them in the way that we did and to have led a good part of the game, I’m very proud of our guys," said Moore."Especially proud of our three seniors. I just told Olisa, Max, and Matt that it’s been an incredible pleasure to coach them for four years – two years in Matt’s case.

The Warriors finish their season with a record of 18-11. This is the fifth straight season the Warriors have appeared in the national tournament — the longest in school history.