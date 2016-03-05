Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:56 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Westmont Men Lose in OT to Biola in GSAC Semifinals

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 5, 2016 | 12:12 p.m.

Westmont Men's Basketball took top-seeded and third ranked Biola to overtime before falling to the Eagles 75-66 in the semifinals of the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Championship at Hope International in Fullerton.
 
"I thought we played a great tournament and we played to win," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "We had a very good defensive tournament. Both second halves, when the game is on the line, we played as a hardnosed, smart, unselfish team."

The loss means that the Warriors (21-10) will have to wait until Wednesday, March 9 to learn if they will receive an at-large invitation to the 79th Annual NAIA Men's Basketball Division I Championship in Kansas City.
 
Blake Shannon scored on a jumper with six second remaining to put Biola in front, 55-54.

The Warriors quickly brought the ball up court and called time out. The subsequent inbound play put the ball in the hands of Cory Blau. The junior guard fired off a shot from just inside the three-point line, which missed. The horn sounded  but so did an official's whistle — the result of a foul called on Terrell Funches.

After the officials conferred, 0.3 seconds was put on the clock and Blau was awarded two free throws. He made the first tying the game at 55. His second shot bounced off the front of the rim and the game went into overtime.

Biola scored first in the overtime period on a tip-in by Jeff Gonzalez off his own miss. Sean McDonnell responded with a layup to tie the game at 57. Caelan Tiongson scored to put Biola up 59-57 and gain a lead which the Eagles did not relinquish again.

The Warriors trailed by just two after Sam Bentz scored to make it 63-61 with 1:05 to play, but Shannon hit a three and Dakari Archer, the GSAC Player of the Year, scored on a layup to put Biola on top 68-61 with 43 seconds remaining. Westmont would get no closer than four points the rest of the way.

McDonnell led all Warriors with 18 points and six rebounds. Sean Harmon and Britton Williams both contributed 11 points with Williams adding four rebounds, five assists and five steals while committing just one turnover.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

