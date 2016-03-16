Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:47 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Lose on Buzzer Beater at NAIA Tournament

Westmont’s Olisa Nwachie drives to the basket during NAIA Tournament first-round game against Talladega, Ala.
Westmont’s Olisa Nwachie drives to the basket during NAIA Tournament first-round game against Talladega, Ala. (Photo courtesy of the NAIA)
By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 16, 2016 | 2:10 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Westmont Men's Basketball season came to an end on a buzzer beater at the NAIA National Tournament. Talladega's Jordan Washington drove the length of the court and laid the ball in, giving the Tornadoes a 63-61 first-round victory on Wednesday.

The ball bounced on the rim and hung on the flange before falling through the net.


 
"This one stings — it stings in a different way from last year," said Westmont head coach John Moore, who led his team to the national final last season. "We came back this year with a strong intent and desire to win a national championship. The team knew they were capable and came to prove that last year was not a fluke. I think we proved that today. Talladega is one of the top teams in the nation."

Down 59-57, Westmont called a timeout - its last of the game. When play resumed, Cory Blau got the ball to Gerry Karczewski, who drained a three-pointer from the corner, putting Westmont on top 60-59 with 31 seconds left.
 
Washington then scored on the opposite end with 15 second left, recapturing a 61-60 lead.
 
With five seconds remaining, Britton Williams put up a shot that missed, but Sean McDonnell pulled down the rebound and was fouled. McDonnell missed the first of two free throws but made the second to tie the score at 61-all.

The ball was inbound by the Tornadoes to Washington with 3.6 seconds to play and he beat everyone down court for the game-winning layup.
 
"I'm very disappointed for the team," said Moore. "It will hurt worse later on today. I felt we executed. I thought we played a team that was outstanding defensively. I thought we got the shots we wanted. We wanted to attack the rim once we got them to the double bonus. We just didn't make our free throws."

Blau led Westmont in scoring with 19 points and Sean McDonnell added 15 points and six rebounds.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 