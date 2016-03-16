Westmont Men Lose on Buzzer Beater at NAIA Tournament

College Basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Westmont Men's Basketball season came to an end on a buzzer beater at the NAIA National Tournament. Talladega's Jordan Washington drove the length of the court and laid the ball in, giving the Tornadoes a 63-61 first-round victory on Wednesday.

The ball bounced on the rim and hung on the flange before falling through the net.

"This one stings — it stings in a different way from last year," said Westmont head coach John Moore, who led his team to the national final last season. "We came back this year with a strong intent and desire to win a national championship. The team knew they were capable and came to prove that last year was not a fluke. I think we proved that today. Talladega is one of the top teams in the nation."

Down 59-57, Westmont called a timeout - its last of the game. When play resumed, Cory Blau got the ball to Gerry Karczewski, who drained a three-pointer from the corner, putting Westmont on top 60-59 with 31 seconds left.



Washington then scored on the opposite end with 15 second left, recapturing a 61-60 lead.



With five seconds remaining, Britton Williams put up a shot that missed, but Sean McDonnell pulled down the rebound and was fouled. McDonnell missed the first of two free throws but made the second to tie the score at 61-all.

The ball was inbound by the Tornadoes to Washington with 3.6 seconds to play and he beat everyone down court for the game-winning layup.



"I'm very disappointed for the team," said Moore. "It will hurt worse later on today. I felt we executed. I thought we played a team that was outstanding defensively. I thought we got the shots we wanted. We wanted to attack the rim once we got them to the double bonus. We just didn't make our free throws."

Blau led Westmont in scoring with 19 points and Sean McDonnell added 15 points and six rebounds.