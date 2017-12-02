Westmont Men Lose on Last-Second Shot at Home

College Basketball

Westmont dropped a 77-74 basketball decision against Antelope Valley as the Pioneers'Hayden Hall hit a three-pointer with three seconds left on the clock at Murchison Gym on Friday night.

“I thought we lost the game the way that we started the second half," Westmont coach John Moore said. "We didn’t start the second half with hunger or a sense of purpose. That’s not Westmont basketball. We gave Antelope Valley a lot of confidence.”

Westmont falls to 8-2.

Zac Jervis finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and adding 10 rebounds.

“I thought Zac Jervis was fantastic. He took charges. He was the only guy who seemed to step up and want to take charges. He had six offensive rebounds – offensive rebounds are hustle plays. He was really good in that regard," said Moore.

Olisa Nwachie finished with 17 points and five rebounds while Kyle Scalmanini finished with seven points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The Warriors had their biggest lead of the night heading into halftime, up 38-32.

The Pioneers shot 58 percent from the floor and 72 percent in the second half. They also shot 43 percent from behind the arc and 66.7 percent from there in the second half.

“We out rebounded them 37-25, but we shot very poorly from the field (46.6%) for a team that is a much better shooting team then those percentages show,” said Moore.

Antelope Valley was up by as much as eight points with 4:26 remaining in the game. Westmont was able to go on a 12-4 run over the next three and a half minutes to knot up the score at 74 all. Jerry Karczewski scored six of those points on two clutch three-pointers and added an assist as well.

With the score at 74-74, Antelope Valley had possession with 23 seconds remaining. They brought the ball down the court and ran a nice play that left Hall wide open on the left side of the court, where he knocked down a three with three seconds remaining.

Westmont inbounded the ball to Karczewski who took a few dribbles before heaving the potential game-tying three-quarter court shot that eventually nicked off the front of the rim.

Westmont has a quick turnaround as they travel to face Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday night.