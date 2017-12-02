Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Lose on Last-Second Shot at Home

By Westmont Sports Information | December 2, 2017 | 9:23 a.m.

Westmont dropped a 77-74 basketball decision against Antelope Valley as the Pioneers'Hayden Hall hit a three-pointer with three seconds left on the clock at Murchison Gym on Friday night. 

“I thought we lost the game the way that we started the second half," Westmont coach John Moore said. "We didn’t start the second half with hunger or a sense of purpose. That’s not Westmont basketball. We gave Antelope Valley a lot of confidence.”

Westmont falls to 8-2.

Zac Jervis finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and adding 10 rebounds.

“I thought Zac Jervis was fantastic. He took charges. He was the only guy who seemed to step up and want to take charges. He had six offensive rebounds – offensive rebounds are hustle plays. He was really good in that regard," said Moore.

Olisa Nwachie finished with 17 points and five rebounds while Kyle Scalmanini finished with seven points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The Warriors had their biggest lead of the night heading into halftime, up 38-32.

The Pioneers shot 58 percent from the floor and 72 percent in the second half. They also shot 43 percent from behind the arc and 66.7 percent from there in the second half. 

“We out rebounded them 37-25, but we shot very poorly from the field (46.6%) for a team that is a much better shooting team then those percentages show,” said Moore.

Antelope Valley was up by as much as eight points with 4:26 remaining in the game. Westmont was able to go on a 12-4 run over the next three and a half minutes to knot up the score at 74 all. Jerry Karczewski scored six of those points on two clutch three-pointers and added an assist as well. 

With the score at 74-74, Antelope Valley had possession with 23 seconds remaining. They brought the ball down the court and ran a nice play that left Hall wide open on the left side of the court, where he knocked down a three with three seconds remaining. 

Westmont inbounded the ball to Karczewski who took a few dribbles before heaving the potential game-tying three-quarter court shot that eventually nicked off the front of the rim.

Westmont has a quick turnaround as they travel to face Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday night.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 