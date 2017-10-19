Westmont Men Mirror Women, Handle William Jessup 4-0

Soccer

(Rocklin, Calif.) Westmont Men’s Soccer (7-3-3, 6-2 GSAC) scored early and never looked back as they finished with a 4-0 win against William Jessup (5-10-1, 2-6 GSAC) in today’s Golden State Athletic Conference game.

Westmont scored three goals before the first half ended. They also had three players score their first goals of the season.

Westmont head coach Dave Wolf said, “I thought we managed a challenging situation very well. It was a very windy day and we were against the wind to start. We got off to a great start with Jerry scoring so early.”

Jeremiah Anderson scored his fifth goal of the season, all five of which have come in the last four games, off a free kick in the second minute.

Wolf said, “Jerry’s was a free kick shaded a little to the right of the goal. There was one place he could put it – in the top left corner, which he did. It’s a play that only a very talented, gifted player and a left-footer can make.”

In the 13th minute, Gabe Thurner struck for Westmont putting them up 2-0. Wolf said, “A long ball was played in the box and the keeper came out to claim it. There was a little bit of a mishandle by the keeper and the ball fell to Gabe. He basically tucked it away into an open goal. I give him credit for one, not giving up on the play, and two he had to finish it from a pretty tight angle. When the opportunity presented itself he was there.”

Westmont wasn’t finished in the first half yet, in the 45th minute Jonathan Romero scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Jose Vasquez. Wolf said, “Josh Constant dumped a ball in, knowing that there wasn’t much time on the clock. Jose ended up with it and slid a ball across the top of the box to Jonah who hit it first time to the upper right hand corner.”

Westmont went in to half time with a 3-0 advantage.

Francisco “Panchito” Castro scored Westmont’s final goal of the game in the 79th minute. Wolf described, “Collin Scott was involved in Pancho’s goal going up for an aerial challenge on the edge of the box. The ball fell to Pancho. He hit a volley in the midst of some traffic. I think it caught the keeper by surprise. I don’t think the keeper saw it initially – by the time he picked it up it was too late.”

Wolf added, “The primary issue and main concern for us has been – where are we going to get our goals from? It’s nice to be in a place now where we are getting them from a few different people and have one very hot player in Jerry. It’s a very different feeling than where we were at the beginning of the league. They’ve been able to turn the table on some stuff.”

“While that has been happening, the defending identity has stayed strong – that carried us through 75% of the season thus far. It’s nice to be scoring some goals.”

Westmont will look to stay hot as they head to Menlo on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 am.