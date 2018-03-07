Westmont Men Open NAIA Nationals Against Dillard

The Westmont men's basketball team received a berth into the NAIA National Tournament and will open against Dillard University of Louisiana on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.
This is the fourth straight year the Warriors (24-7) have made the national tournament.
Dillard heralds from the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. They booked their ticket to the national tournament with a victory over Xavier (La.) in the championship game of the GCAC Tournament.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. PDT) on Wednesday, March 14 at the Municipal Auditorium.