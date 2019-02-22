Pixel Tracker

Westmont Men Pull Away From San Diego Christian in 2nd Half

By Westmont Sports Information | February 22, 2019 | 12:26 a.m.

Olisa Nwachie tallied a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards while Maxwell Hudgins added 18 points of his own to power Westmont to a 77-64 basketball win at San Diego Christian in a Golden State Athletic Conference game on Thursday night

Westmont trailed for the majority of the opening 10 minutes of the second half, but took the lead back for good with 10:53 remaining from a Nwachie layup. Nwachie followed with another layup and Gyse Hulsebosch then went one of two from the free throw line. He got his own rebound on the miss and put the ball back in for two, pushing Westmont’s lead to seven at 55-48 with 9:48 to play.

“I thought Gyse Hulsebosch did some really nice things for us tonight," coach John Moore said. "He made some big shots and made free throws. I thought he played with the kind of poise that we needed to have him play.”

Westmont held San Diego’s Derek Novsek to 17 points and just seven of 19 from the field. Tristan Angelo, who scored 36 against the Warriors the last time the two teams met,  was held to just nine points. 

“I thought a lot of that had to do with Kyle Scalmanini. Kyle was playing on a bad leg, but he found a way to push through it,” said Moore.

With two games to play, Westmont  (16-8, 10-6 GSAC) now stands alone in fourth place in the GSAC. William Jessup (20-8, 11-5 GSAC) is a game ahead of Westmont while Arizona Christian (21-7, 9-7 GSAC) and Hope International (18-9, 9-7 GSAC) are a game behind Westmont in a tie for fifth place. 

Westmont returns home for their remaining two games of the regular season. They will play host to Hope International this Saturday and Life Pacific the following Thursday.

