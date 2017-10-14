Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:12 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Westmont Men Pull Off Dramatic Win in Double OT

By Westmont Sports Information | October 14, 2017 | 7:43 p.m.

It was a Senior Day to remember for Westmont Men’s Soccer, as the Warriors took down Golden State Athletic Conference rival The Master’s 2-1 in double overtime.

The game-winning goal came off the foot of senior Yazi Hernandez in the 107th minute.

The Mustangs struck first in the 36th minute when Daniel Smith volleyed a clearing ball past a diving Lalo Delgado to the bottom right corner of the goal.

Delgado made a few spectacular saves in the first half to keep the game close.

“Lalo had to be very alert on two different set pieces," Westmont coach Dave Wolf said. "As long as the game stays at one, you feel like maybe we can get one. He provided that opportunity for us. If they go two up, it’s probably game, set, match. He had a big role in giving us a chance.”

That chance came in the 88th minute. Jeremiah Anderson ripped a free kick just outside the box through the Mustangs' wall that found the left corner of the net, leveling the score at one a piece.

"I do give the group credit for battling and keeping their nose in there on a day where it just felt like we were second best," Wolf said. "They found a way. You have to have some of that in your team.

“We had to make a play at the end of regulation to stay alive. Jerry, as he has done on a couple of other occasions, was able to deliver in that moment.”

The winning score came in the 107th minute. Zach Godeck lobbed a long free kick into the box and senior Blake Homan headed the ball toward the back post, where Hernandez slipped in and tapped the ball past the keeper for the win.

"I knew that ball was coming across to the other side, and I wanted to be at that spot," Hernandez said. "It happened Blake got that win on the header and I was just there to tap it in. It was a good feeling to be there.”

“I thought Yazi was good all day long, not just the finish to get the winner," said Wolf. "I think it’s a special moment for him, for his family, and for all the things that he’s been through. On a personal level, I’m really happy for him.”

Westmont (6-3-3, 5-2 GSAC) finishes their last three regular season games on the road. It plays next at William Jessup on Thursday at 4 p.m. 

